Ocmulgee Indian Celebration cancels in-person event for second year due to COVID

The Ocmulgee Indian Celebration is changing again this year as COVID-19 cases rise in Central Georgia.

Junior Journalist Jacob Bailey went to the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park to find out how organizers are adjusting.

“It's heartbreaking that we aren't able to have the festival this year for the second year in a row in-person, just because I do know that so many people enjoy coming out to that cultural event,” said park ranger, Drew Grice.

Every September, up to 15,000 people come to the Ocmulgee Mounds National Historical Park to connect with Native American heritage, learn about the history of the monuments, and enjoy the performances.

There are also hundreds of Native American vendors and performers from the Muscogee, Creek and Cherokee tribes, as well as others.

The money raised by the festival helps pay for other events throughout the year at the park.

Grice says while COVID-19 canceled the festival for a second time, they look forward to getting back to normal for 2022.

“In 2022 we're hoping to celebrate our 30th annual event, with that -- since it is the 30th -- we're hoping that we're going to be just as good if not extremely better than we have in previous years,” said Grice.

The Ocmulgee Indian Celebration Facebook page says they plan to have alterative programming, and they will post more information as those plans are finalized.

