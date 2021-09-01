Festival de la Poutine, a music and poutine festival, happens this week outside of Montreal

DOVER — The Southern New Hampshire Ukulele Group will hold its 6th annual SNHUGFEST on Saturday, Sept. 18, on the River Stage at Henry Law Park in Dover. This free, all-day festival features ukulele performances, food vendors, raffle prizes and more. Bands are coming from near and far and will include Dover’s “Ukes of Hazard,” co-host of this event. This event will be held rain or shine.