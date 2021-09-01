Festival de la Poutine, a music and poutine festival, happens this week outside of Montreal
After a year of forced pauses and delays, one of Quebec's favorite festivals La Festival de la Poutine de Drummondville is back to serve up music, national delicacies and good times from September 2 to 4. It's coming out of 18+ months of lockdowns and restrictions swinging at full force with a musical program that would make other events of this past summer season pretty jealous, too.www.timeout.com
Comments / 0