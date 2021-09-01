Flooding closes heavily traveled road in Dickson City

UPDATE:

EMA officials here in Lackawanna County and PennDOT estimate rain totals here in Lackawanna County to be around three inches so far, but it fell steadily, preventing any major flash flooding issues.

One of the biggest problem areas is Commerce Blvd in Dickson City. It is flooded out because of backed-up storm drains.

First responders think the worst is yet to come here.

The Lackawanna County 911 center is fielding some calls for flooded basements and stuck cars.

PennDOT officials are keeping an eye on the roads. Officials told us that the south-central area of the state was hit hard earlier today and they're anticipating issues like flooded roads and landslides within the next few hours.

PennDOT says if you have to drive this evening, treat this storm like it was snow.

"Sounds funny but it's kind of like winter advice. Stay home, don't go out if you don't need to. Make sure you don't go through ponding water. 6 inches of rain, that can get to the bottom of your car, 12 inches can float a car. We have incidences of people hydroplaning. Take your time, leave enough time to get to your destination if you do need to go out," said Jessica Ruddy, PennDOT Spokesperson.

PennDOT and the county's emergency management team will continue to keep a close eye on how much rain we're getting.

Original story:

Commerce Boulevard in Dickson City is closed between the Walmart entrance and Home Depot.

Police say water along the road is rising.

They ask that if possible, avoid Commerce Boulevard here in Lackawanna County.

For the latest Stormtracker 16 forecast, click here .

Check river and stream levels near you here .

Head here for the latest traffic conditions.

Check out severe weather tips on WNEP's YouTube Channel.