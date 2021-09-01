Cancel
Michigan State

Police chase loose emu through Michigan village

By Ben Hooper
UPI News
UPI News
 6 days ago
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Police in Michigan said they ended up in an unusual chase when a call initially thought to be a joke led to finding a loose emu wandering around town.

The Shepherd Police Department said in a Facebook post that officers initially suspected they were being pranked when the call came in from Isabella County Central Dispatch about an "escaped feathered animal" on the loose in the village.

Officers who arrived on the scene were surprised to see the wandering emu, a large, flightless bird native to Australia.

"We decided to follow it on its journey throughout the Village of Shepherd. Ultimately it was captured by its owners on the [northeast] end of town," the Police Department said.

The owners told police that the emu, named Healy-Mu, had escaped from their Vestaburg farm the previous day. They said Healy-Mu will soon be moving to a new home in Reed City.

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

