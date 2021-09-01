Cancel
Olivia Jade 'set to join Dancing With the Stars' after college admissions scandal that sent both her parents to jail

By Christine Rendon For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

Controversial YouTuber Olivia Jade is reportedly set to join Dancing With The Stars after both of her parents were sent to jail for their roles in the college admissions scandal.

The influencer, 21, was spotted arriving to the set with a visor disguising her face on Tuesday, yet sources have told TMZ the woman was indeed Olivia.

Various clues on Olivia's Instagram account also corroborate the report, from her Fendi bag to her cell phone case.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JGVHw_0bjVsHXd00
Controversial cast: YouTuber Olivia Jade is reportedly set to join Dancing With The Stars after her parents were sent to jail for their roles in the college admissions scandal

Jade posed with the same yellow bag in an Instagram post shared August 1, and later that month took a mirror selfie with a phone bearing the same case and beaded chain as the one she was seen carrying on Tuesday.

She even appeared to be wearing the same rose manicure.

Olivia's parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli both served time in prison after admitting to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern as crew recruits, even though neither girl was a rower.

Lori, 57, and Mossimo, 58, made the payment to Rick Singer and Key Worldwide Foundation to help Olivia and older sister Isabella Rose Giannulli, 22, get into the private university.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KnANz_0bjVsHXd00
Concealed: The influencer, 21, was spotted arriving to the set with a visor disguising her face on Tuesday, yet sources have told TMZ the woman was indeed Olivia
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ORGva_0bjVsHXd00
Looks familiar! Jade was spotted arriving to the set with a colorful pink cell phone case and beaded chain. Here she is pictured with an identical phone set-up 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zXPhm_0bjVsHXd00
Luxury: Jade was also spotted arriving to set with this Fendi bag

Although they initially claimed to be innocent, Giannulli pled guilty last May to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services and mail fraud, while Loughlin pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud.

Lori spent two months in federal prison at CI Dublin in California before being released in December just before New Year's.

Giannulli had to spend five months in prison for his role in the bribery scheme and was ultimately released in early April.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3INmdS_0bjVsHXd00
Practice makes perfect: The YouTuber was dressed for rehearsals in loose trousers and Puma trainers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ik8P_0bjVsHXd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20bKLD_0bjVsHXd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31rZ2d_0bjVsHXd00
Nailed it: The 21-year-old appeared to be wearing the same rose manicure as seen on her Instagram

Nearly sixty people have been charged in the scheme led by Rick Singer, who secretly worked with investigators and recorded his conversations with parents and coaches to help build the case against them.

Singer, who is expected to testify against any defendants who go to trial, has not yet been sentenced. More than 40 people have already pleaded guilty.

Prison terms for the parents ensnared in the scheme range from nine months to a couple of weeks.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3u0HNx_0bjVsHXd00
Reflective: Olivia said she did not want or deserve pity while making her first public remarks on the scandal in December 2020 on Red Table Talk
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xiZHR_0bjVsHXd00
Back for more! Jade was spotted arriving to the studio in a crop top and biker shorts on Wednesday 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VBtJa_0bjVsHXd00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wjvye_0bjVsHXd00

Other parents who've served time behind bars in the case include Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman, who pleaded guilty almost immediately and was sentenced to 14 days for paying $15,000 to rig her daughter's SAT score.

Olivia said she did not want or deserve pity while making her first public remarks on the scandal in December 2020 on Red Table Talk.

She admitted she didn't think there was anything wrong with college bribery but now realizes that it's wrong and that her family 'messed up'.

'We messed up. I just want a second chance to be like, 'I recognize I messed up.' And for so long I wasn't able to talk about this because of the legalities behind it,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L3OJ7_0bjVsHXd00
Hitting her stride: The star headed to the studio wearing a pair of white sneakers 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46t9Rq_0bjVsHXd00
Scandal: Olivia's parents Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli both served time in prison after admitting to paying $500,000 to get their two daughters into the University of Southern as crew recruits, even though neither girl was a rower (pictured leaving federal court in Boston in 2019)

