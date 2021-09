It’s your worst nightmare when you’ve only got 5% battery life, so you plug in your iPhone charger and — nothing. That moment of panic has hit most of us at least once and always leads to the rapid fire of worst case scenario questions: what if this is it? Do I need to download anything before it dies? Do I need a new phone? Before you take action, it might just be that your charging port needs to be cleaned. This is a delicate process, but it can easily be done at home. We'll walk you through how to clean your iPhone's charging port.