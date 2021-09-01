Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

The best hiking shoes for muddy, slippery trails

By Vanessa Nirode
SFGate
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAny environmentally conscientious hiker knows that hitting the trail during muddy, wet conditions can possibly have adverse erosive effects on the trail. Whenever someone steps on the soggy, muddy ground, it dislodges the trail’s surface which leaves it susceptible to displacement. This doesn’t, though, mean you necessarily have to avoid hiking altogether in wet conditions - only that you should follow certain precautions in regard to what trails you hike and how.

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hiking Boots#Running Shoes#The Hiking Project#Salomon Women#Outline Mid Gtx W#Scarpa Women#U S Army
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Hiking
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Alabama StatePosted by
Only In Alabama

McKay Hollow Trail Was Recently Named One Of Alabama’s Best Hiking Trails

Alabama boasts lots of beautiful natural scenery, most of which can be discovered while exploring many of our scenic trails. One of these trails is McKay Hollow Trail, which was recently named one of the best hiking trails in the state. For information about McKay Hollow Trail, take a look below. Have you ever hiked […] The post McKay Hollow Trail Was Recently Named One Of Alabama’s Best Hiking Trails appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestylePosted by
Only In Alaska

Hike High Above The Treeline And Spot Portage Glacier On This Beautiful Trail In The Chugach National Forest

If there’s one thing that Alaska has a ton of, it’s glaciers! And with so many ways to explore the state, there’s plenty of opportunities to view these massive structures of ice. Portage Pass Trail in Alaska is a great way to get stunning views of Portage Glacier, Lake, and Pass. It’s the perfect day […] The post Hike High Above The Treeline And Spot Portage Glacier On This Beautiful Trail In The Chugach National Forest appeared first on Only In Your State.
Laramie, WYPosted by
KGAB AM 650

Best Trails Around Laramie to Hike Into Fall!

The summer is drawing to a close, which means that you have one more chance to hit the tails and enjoy the great outdoors before the snow comes. If you are not sure where to go for a wonderful hike in nature, the website All Trails has your back! They put together the top ten trails around Laramie based on the reviews from those who have experienced them!
Geneva, NYMPNnow

Victor Hiking Trails to host guided bike ride

Victor Hiking Trails will lead a guided bike ride on the Cayuga-Seneca Canal path on Sept. 11. To carpool or caravan to the trail, meet in the rear parking lot at Victor Town Hall, 85 E. Main St., at 8:30 a.m. Bikers also can meet at the Geneva Rec Center, 666 S. Exchange St., at 9:30 a.m. Bring water and a helmet.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

Hike This: Trails for Jogging Strollers

As a distance runner, I prioritized one item on the baby registry for my first child as a “must-have”: a jogging stroller, and preferably one that could handle both paved roads and the rugged terrain found on several hiking trails throughout the county’s parks and natural areas. The great thing...
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Hiking-Inspired Skate Shoes

Nike has announced the launch of the Nike SB Blazer Mid 'Acclimate,' a mid-top skate shoe that borrows design elements from high-performance hiking boots. A cousin to the Air Jordan 1 'Acclimate,' this new sneaker is similarly built to accommodate colder climates and also utilizes Nike ACG tech. The new model, which comes in a 'Noble Green' colorway, consists of thick brown suede side panels and black suede toes, as well as teal nylon fabric around the heel and ankle.
Washington StatePosted by
Only In Washington

Nisqually Estuary Trail Is A Boardwalk Hike In Washington That Leads To Twin Barns

For a beautiful boardwalk hike with a surprise of nearly 100-year-old twin barns, Nisqually Estuary is a stunning example of some of Washington’s best views on a hiking trail. Out here, there’s nothing but natural beauty and relatively untouched scenery. Mark this boardwalk hike down for a future road trip and get to planning! It’s […] The post Nisqually Estuary Trail Is A Boardwalk Hike In Washington That Leads To Twin Barns appeared first on Only In Your State.
HobbiesColumbia Basin Herald

Hiking for trout: A walk in the mountains can take you to some great pools

With the snow melted in the mountains it’s the perfect time to lace up your hiking boots and hit the trail with a rod in hand to target trout. Offering lightly pressured waters and a good way to cool off from the dog days of summer, fishing alpine lakes and forested streams can be very rewarding.
ApparelComplex

Back to School Shoes: The Best Sneakers to Buy This Year

You knew this was coming. It’s that time during summer break when the words “back to school” get louder by the day. The three words many students dread to hear in the same sentence, but it’s not all bad. Too many people miss the silver lining because they’re expecting gold. After a year of online courses being the norm, you get to see some friends you haven’t seen in a while, participate in new activities, and best of all, you have a reason to grab a new pair of sneakers.
LifestylePosted by
Footwear News

The 15 Best Hiking Boots for Women

Hiking has become an increasingly popular outdoor activity. Not only is it a great form of exercise, but it can be a nice reprieve from city life or lots of time spent indoors (over the past year and a half, we know what that’s been like). In fact, in a time of social distancing, hiking can offer mental health benefits — as studies have shown that spending time outdoors can reduce symptoms of anxiety and depression. Like any new hobby or fitness routine, you need to make sure you’re outfitted in the right clothes, accessories, and gear to ensure you have...
HobbiesDuluth News Tribune

Camping not recommended on Superior Hiking Trail

The Superior Hiking Trail Association is not recommending camping and backpacking on the 300-mile trail that stretches up to the Canadian border, due to unpredictable fire conditions, poor air quality and unreliable water sources. "In addition to your personal safety, any emergency response required will put an undue burden on...
observer-me.com

Prong Pond Trail Hike & Stewardship Day

On Sunday, Sept. 19 please join Moosehead Trails and the Maine State Bureau of Parks & Lands at the new Prong Pond Trail located just off the Lily Bay Road in Beaver Cove. Volunteers will help clear trail corridors, improve trail markings, install signage, and more. No previous experience is required.
Cleveland, OHPosted by
Only In Ohio

Greater Cleveland’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With A Beach & Hiking Trails

Summertime in Northeast Ohio is magical, but so, too, are spring and fall. In fact, all of these seasons are magical at one fabulous lakefront campground near Cleveland. If you’ve never been to Grafton, Ohio, then you might be surprised to learn that this sleepy village of circa 6,000 residents also hides one of the […] The post Greater Cleveland’s Best Kept Camping Secret Is This Waterfront Spot With A Beach & Hiking Trails appeared first on Only In Your State.
LifestyleAspen Daily News

Skinner: The best trail mix is free

These days I’m into a mix of local trails. Call it a trail mix. Someone has to get out there and mix it up with the bushes, grasses and wild moose. Why not me?. The best part about the local woods at this time of year is that there are edibles everywhere. While a lot of the state is looking for edibles in marijuana dispensaries, some of us have been finding them along the local trails.
Maine Stateobserver-me.com

Cool off at one of these Maine swimming spots

With temperatures set to climb into the 90s today and much of the state under a heat advisory, many Mainers will be trying to stay cool. What better way than diving into one of Maine’s many watering holes?. Here are some choice swimming spots for Mainers to visit. Branch Lake,...
Apparelredtri.com

The Best Fall Shoes for Your Toddler

Your little one is on the move, ready to explore and full of opinions. Luckily, when it comes to the kicks that’ll get them where they need to go, trusted shoe brand Stride Rite has shoes fit for every step—like the Surprize by Stride Rite collection exclusively at Target. With trendy styles, fun colors and a comfy fit, they’ll excite even the pickiest of toddlers. Plus, they’re durable, machine washable and a price you’ll love. Here are our top picks from the fall line:
Apparelfashionisers.com

Perfect shoes for vacation. Which model will be best?

Summer vacation is the best time of the year, even if your school and college times are long gone. The weather is good for outings and parties, which normally ask for comfy and attractive outfits. The most important element of your summer outfit is footwear, of course, so we have a few useful tips on how to choose your summer shoes!

Comments / 0

Community Policy