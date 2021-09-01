The best hiking shoes for muddy, slippery trails

You knew this was coming. It’s that time during summer break when the words “back to school” get louder by the day. The three words many students dread to hear in the same sentence, but it’s not all bad. Too many people miss the silver lining because they’re expecting gold. After a year of online courses being the norm, you get to see some friends you haven’t seen in a while, participate in new activities, and best of all, you have a reason to grab a new pair of sneakers.