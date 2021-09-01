Cancel
Magnolia, TX

MCTXSheriff Seeks Public’s Help to Locate Stolen Jayco Camper

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate a stolen 2018 Jayco Highland Ridge Open Range camper (model 2410RL). The camper is white with black and gray patterns on the sides and chrome wheels. The camper was stolen on July 30, 2021, from the Tall Pines Storage facility located at 8215 FM 1488 in Magnolia, Texas. The suspect left the location in a white Ford F-250 pickup with tan trim, a lift kit, and black aftermarket wheels and tires. The suspect vehicle was driven by what appears to be a white male wearing a gray shirt and a black hat.

