Findlay, OH

Findlay Police Department searching for missing 81-year-old with dementia

WTOL 11
WTOL 11
 6 days ago
The Findlay Police Department is seeking the public's help in locating a missing 81-year-old.

Robert Bradbury was last seen at Fox Run Assisted Living Tuesday at 5:30 a.m. He has dementia and may be trying to get back to Lima, Ohio.

He is said to have shoulder length white hair and a beard. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a black t-shirt and a black hat.

There is no known family in the Findlay area.

Anyone with information on Robert or his whereabouts is asked to call Findlay Police at 419-424-7150 and reference incident number 2021-19422.

