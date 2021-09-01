Cancel
Anglicans must have faith in inclusivity | Letter

 6 days ago
A cross made from medieval nails in Coventry cathedral

The Church of England is undergoing one of its periodical upheavals, running scared at the decline in numbers and seeking to make its worship more “relevant” to younger generations ( ‘A church without walls’: Anglicanism divided on shift away from tradition, 30 August ).

The malaise is far deeper than falling numbers. Large parts of the Church of England (and indeed other denominations) cling to outdated concepts of an interventionist, vengeful and retributive God, and an unshakeable belief that the Bible is God’s immutable word. This approach can do little but alienate so many intelligent, well-educated members of our younger generation who are seeking meaning in their lives. Many theologians and Christian thinkers past and present have written in the light of knowledge gained in the centuries since the content of the Bible was agreed upon, relating Christianity to the ever-changing world in which we live. Too often, they have been vilified or ignored by the church – especially the evangelical wing from where this current initiative derives. One has only to remember Galileo.

People will attend a church where they are welcomed, valued and embraced whoever and whatever they are. Above all, a church that is inclusive and accepting of humanity’s huge variety will find that God is with them, and will grow.
Ian Gordon
Folkestone, Kent

