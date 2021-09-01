Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania Treasury Department reminds Pennsylvanians of billions of dollars worth of unclaimed property | Money Smart

Posted by 
FOX 43
FOX 43
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qBqpZ_0bjVrOgV00

The Pa. Treasury Department is reminding Pennsylvanians to check to see if they have any unclaimed property with the state; there's $4 billion worth of unclaimed property sitting with the department.

"That doesn't belong to us," Treasury Secretary Stacy Garrity said. "It belongs to Pennsylvanians."

According to the Pa. Treasury Department, 1 in 10 Pennsylvanians has unclaimed property, and the average claim is worth $2,000.

"Unclaimed property can be from an old bank account, it can be from a retirement account, stock certificate, check someone never cashed, tangible items like jewelry, baseball cards," Garrity said.

With a recent system upgrade, she says, checking and claiming property is now easier than ever.

"We've eliminated red tape, we no longer require a notary for claims under $1,500" she explained.

To see if you have any unclaimed property, click here .

Download the FOX43 app here.

Comments / 2

FOX 43

FOX 43

Harrisburg, PA
13K+
Followers
5K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Harrisburg local news

 https://www.fox43.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Unclaimed Property#Pennsylvanians#Fox43
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
Related
Pennsylvania Stateabc27.com

Problems with P-EBT cards, benefits issued by state for Pa. families

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — One of the hidden hardships of the pandemic is that it has hit struggling families really hard. Many qualify for financial help when it comes to food, but several haven’t received it. A billion dollars in federally funded assistance is going to families of about a million kids in Pennsylvania who had to learn virtually, but there have been complaints from families who have not received their pandemic electronic benefit transfer benefits or P-EBT which comes in the form of a card in the mail for each child. The Department of Human Services says if you haven’t received your card or cards by July 15, you should contact them.
Pennsylvania StateKPVI Newschannel 6

Pennsylvania state auditor unveils plan to revamp department

(The Center Square) – Pennsylvania Auditor General Timothy DeFoor recently announced an initiative to restructure the agency he leads and appointed department veteran Tracie Fountain to serve as "chief transformation officer." "It's become abundantly clear that this department cannot continue to do things the way we've always done them, especially...
MLBfloridapolitics.com

Jimmy Patronis returns $36 million in unclaimed property in August

Patronis says the odds you may have unclaimed property are good. Floridians recovered more than $36 million in unclaimed property during the month of August, Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis announced Thursday. Unclaimed property is a financial asset that is lost, unknown or abandoned, and in custody of the state.
Pennsylvania Statetherecord-online.com

COVID-19 cases continue spike across Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Health Saturday confirmed that there were 4,783 additional positive cases of COVID-19, the second time in three days the number of cases has been over 4,000. There are 1,938 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 10 from Friday. Of that number, 484...
Michigan Stateabc12.com

Some unemployed Michigan workers receiving benefits on new card

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Some unemployed Michigan workers are getting new debit cards to receive their state benefits. The Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is issuing new U.S. Bank debit cards to workers who receive their benefits directly onto a card. The change affects about 25% of unemployment benefits recipients across the state.
EconomyCBS News

Some U.S. states are issuing their own stimulus checks and cash bonuses

The nearly $1 trillion in federal relief sent to U.S. households through three stimulus checks is credited with reducing poverty and helping millions of families weather the pandemic. But with the COVID-19 Delta variant spreading across the nation, some states are also moving to distribute payments. A handful of states...
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
CBS Philly

Aqua Asks Southeastern Pennsylvania Customers To Discontinue ‘Non-Essential’ Water Use

PHOENIXVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — Aqua Pennsylvania is asking customers throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania to discontinue “non-essential” water use. Storm damage forced the company to shut down its Pickering East and West treatment plants in Phoenixville. The utility company says it’s going to take time for them to fully recover. “The remnants of Hurricane Ida wreaked havoc throughout southeastern Pennsylvania,” Aqua Pennsylvania President Marc Lucca said in a release. “And our thoughts and prayers are with all of the people devastated by terrible flooding, tornadoes and high winds. Our employees are working tirelessly to restore full water supply to serve the families, businesses and communities who rely on us, and we appreciate our customers’ cooperation by conserving water.”
Ohio Statewksu.org

Ohio Will Pay Back Billions in Federal Funds Used for Unemployment

The state's already shaky unemployment compensation fund ran out of money when the COVID-19 pandemic hit and businesses started to close, forcing Ohio to borrow dollars from the federal government. Now the state is starting to pay that money back, in time to avoid paying interest. Gov. Mike DeWine says...
Businessstate.nj.us

Department of the Treasury

(TRENTON) – After a thorough review of fuel consumption statistics and consultation with the Legislative Budget and Finance Officer, the Department of the Treasury announced on Tuesday that New Jersey’s gas tax rate will decrease by 8.3 cents per gallon beginning October 1 to comport with the 2016 law that requires a steady stream of revenue to support the State’s Transportation Trust Fund (TTF) program.
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...

Comments / 0

Community Policy