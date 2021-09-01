Cancel
Parent Orientation Underway TODAY!

By Jerry Puffer
KSEN AM 1150
KSEN AM 1150
 6 days ago
The Blackfeet Early Childhood Center has Parent Orientation going on until noon today, Wednesday, & again this afternoon from 1 to 3. Don't worry about a thing if you can't make it today as the orientation will also be available on Thursday, with the same hours as today. Welcome to the new school year.

KSEN AM 1150

KSEN AM 1150

Shelby, MT
