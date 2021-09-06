Benton Co. Special Election: What Pea Ridge and Garfield voters will decide on

Voters, mark your calendars. A special election is set for Sept. 14 in Benton County.

Benton County will hold early election day voting for Pea Ridge and the City of Garfield special elections.

Early voting begins Tuesday, Sept. 7, through Friday, Sept. 10. The final day of early voting will be Monday, Sept. 13.

Pea Ridge voters will decide on two issues. The first being a 1% sales and use tax.

According to a sample ballot for the Pea Ridge special election, if voters choose to adopt a new 1% local sales and use tax within the city, the net collections remaining after deducting the administrative charges of the state and required rebates will be used first, as needed, to pay and secure the repayment of bonds approved by the voters and issued from time to time to finance capital improvements with the balance to be used for multiple city departments. These include the police department, the fire department, the street department, and the parks department.

The levy of the tax is not dependent on any bonds being approved or issued.

The second issue in Pea Ridge is street improvement bonds.

Bonds of the City of Pea Ridge in the maximum amount of $5.8 million to finance all or a portion of the costs of new streets or improvements to existing streets. This includes any curb, gutter and drainage improvements, utility adjustments, and sidewalks related thereto.

To pay the bonds, the pledge of a new 1% local sales and use tax levied within the City by Ordinance No. 707, which was adopted on June 15, 2021, if the voters separately approve such tax.

Voters in Garfield will decide on the adoption of Ordinance No. 197 . If passed, this will continue the one-half percent local sales and use tax permanently.

Early voting times and locations:

Benton County Clerk's Office (Bentonville) - 215 E. Central, Suite 217, Bentonville

Sept. 7-10, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Benton County Clerk's Office (Rogers) - 2111 W. Walnut Street, Rogers.

Sept. 7-10, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Sept. 13, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Election Day times and locations:

NEBCO Community Building - 17823 Marshall Street, Garfield

Sept. 14, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church of Pea Ridge - 1650 Slack Street, Pea Ridge.

Sept. 14, 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Click here for more information on how to submit an absentee ballot.