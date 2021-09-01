Second victim in Grotto shooting has died, according to Harris County DA's Office

The second victim shot alongside a New Orleans police officer has died in a Houston hospital, according to prosecutors.

Dyrin "DJ" Riculfy was on the patio of Grotto when he and New Orleans Police Detective Everett Briscoe were shot on a Saturday afternoon in August.

Friends say Riculfy was shot in the head and had been in a coma and in critical condition.

He and Briscoe had just arrived in Houston for a vacation when they were shot.

From Houston to New Orleans, family and friends had been praying for Riculfy while mourning Briscoe.

Friend, and fellow Zulu, Kelvin Harry remembers Riculfy convincing him to come on the trip.

“'Pack your bags. Come on this trip. You are coming. I got you.' He’s just a good dude," Harry said while remembering what Riculfy said to him before coming to Houston.

Rep. Troy Carter, of Louisiana, knew both victims.

Carter described Riculfy as "a good guy, a business owner and owner of a successful transportation company – providing a good service to the people of our region."

Last week, Houston police arrested two suspects and they were charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder. The second charge will likely be upgraded now.

They said tips to Crime Stoppers led them to the suspects after the reward was raised to $100,000 .