The Woodlands, TX

Signatures Author Series Accepting Visiting Author Applications for Highly Anticipated Luncheon

By Jessica Holloway
Woodlands Online& LLC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- The John Cooper School Fine Arts Council will host bestselling author Taylor Jenkins Reid, the New York Times bestselling novelist of Malibu Rising, Daisy Jones & the Six, and The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo as the keynote speaker for the 17th Annual Signatures Author Series event on December 3 at The Woodlands Waterway Marriott Hotel and Convention Center. The Committee is accepting applications from authors who wish to host a booth to sell their published book before and after the luncheon.

