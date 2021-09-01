Cancel
MLS

Atlanta United: Gonzalo Pineda takes accountability for Nashville SC loss

By Kristian Dyer
FanSided
FanSided
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter firing Gabriel Heinze midway through the season, a 2021 campaign of seemingly constant change for Atlanta United now has a sense of stability. Even as the club lost in Gonzalo Pineda’s coaching debut over the weekend, there is at least a big of a sense of direction for a team that has been rudderless since the departure of Tata Martino.

mlsmultiplex.com

FanSided

FanSided

NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Pineda excited to lead first Atlanta United training session

Gonzalo Pineda said his excitement over leading his first training session as Atlanta United’s manager won’t prevent him from sleeping Monday night. Pineda’s hiring was announced on August 12 but because he tested positive for COVID he couldn’t join the team for several days. He met some of the players face to face for the first time on August 20 in Washington D.C. ahead of last week’s 2-1 victory. Tuesday will be the first training session that he will lead. He said it will be about his first message, meeting the players and setting the standards that he expects on and off the field. Pineda plans a group meeting and then individual meetings with the players throughout the week. He said there will be a couple of immediate changes to team’s schedule and the flow of the sessions.
MLSatlutd.com

Atlanta United 2 signs Ajani Fortune

ATLANTA (Aug. 27, 2021) – Atlanta United 2 today announced it has signed Atlanta United Academy product Ajani Fortune, pending league and federation approval. Fortune, 18, has made 25 appearances, 14 starts, with ATL UTD 2 since the 2020 season. On July 11, 2020, Fortune made his professional debut with ATL UTD 2 against Charleston Battery. He scored his first professional goal on Sept. 12, 2020 against The Miami FC. In the 2021 season, Fortune has made 14 appearances, started in nine matches and scored one goal.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Four Things to Know About Atlanta United This Week

Before I get started on this recap piece that’s set to become a weekly occurrence here at DSS, I wanted to take a moment to introduce myself. My name is Tyler Pilgrim, and you may have read a couple of my other articles I’ve written in the past week, especially the one where I’m desperately trying to get Marcelino “Mando” Moreno to be a thing (“This is the way” Mandalorian chant at the Benz, please). Anyway, I came to be here because of a passion for writing, Atlanta United, and soccer as a whole. I love this club and what it’s meant to the city, state, and region of the country in which I grew up, and I’ve been a supporter since the rumor mill started turning about an Atlanta MLS team. No, I don’t get to attend every game, as much as I would love to, but I’ll move mountains to make sure I’m in a position to watch or listen to each match. We have something special here in the ATL and the players and supporters recognize that, and this is my way of becoming more involved in the culture that is Atlanta United.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Gonzalo Pineda: “They Wanted to Win. Those Little Actions Mean Something.”

Gonzalo Pineda’s first match at the helm of Atlanta United just didn’t go the way any of us wished it would have. Obviously, a 2-0 loss is not how any manager wants to start his reign over a club, especially a high-profile one, but the winning streak had to come to an end at some point. Atlanta United just couldn’t break through a stout Nashville defense on Saturday night, but Gonzo was quick to shoulder the responsibility (literally a quote from below). He praised the passion (Josef, anyone?) and the attacking mindset (Araujo, anyone?) of the players, while pointing out technical issues that he wants to address in training.
MLSnique.net

Atlanta United pushes under Valentino

For Atlanta United, 2021 came with much anticipation because of the return of striker Josef Martinez from injury, along with the debut of the Five Stripes’ new manager, Gabriel Heinze. Add in off-season signings Santiago Sosa and Alan Franco to shore up the defensive depth, and hopes were much higher than in the waning days of Frank De Boer’s reign.
Atlanta, GAatlutd.com

Training Notebook: Gonzalo Pineda’s First Day

It may not have been his ideal start, after a positive Covid-19 test delayed his arrival to Atlanta and left him to quarantine and conduct team meetings over Zoom, but the Gonzalo Pineda era is officially underway at Atlanta United. Twelve days after the club announced him as its new head coach, Pineda was able to hit the ground running on Tuesday and lead his first training session at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta Training Grounds.
MLSKansas City Star

Atlanta United FC looks to keep 4-game win streak alive against Nashville SC

Nashville SC (7-2-11) vs. Atlanta United FC (6-6-9) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Atlanta United FC +114, Nashville SC +237, Draw +240; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta United FC will try to extend a four-game win streak with a victory over Nashville SC. Atlanta United FC went 6-13-4 overall and...
MLSPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Pineda’s goal is to lead Atlanta United to playoffs

Riding a four-game win streak, Atlanta United manager Gonzalo Pineda said his goal to help the team qualify for the MLS playoffs. Atlanta United is in eighth place, one spot below the playoff line, with 13 games remaining. The team has 27 points. It is tied with D.C. United in points, but D.C. United has the edge in tie-breakers, so it is in seventh place. Atlanta United will host Nashville on Saturday. Nashville is in fourth place with 32 points.
MLSGwinnett Daily Post

Nashville SC finally wins on the road, beats Atlanta 2-0

Daniel Rios scored late in the first half and Randall Leal added an insurance goal late in the second half Saturday as Nashville SC recorded its first road victory of the season, 2-0 over Atlanta United FC. Though Atlanta (6-7-9, 27 points) held 61.3 percent of the possession in the...
MLSfox17.com

Nashville SC earns first road win of the season

Nashville (WZTV) — The Nashville Soccer Club earned its first road win of the season, defeating Atlanta United FC 2-0 Saturday night. Thanks to the victory, Nashville SC has now secured a tie for second place on points in the Eastern Conference. Nashville SC lead commentator Tony Husband joins FOX17's...
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Moving on from a tough loss to Nashville | FIVE STRIPE FINAL

You know what? You can blame us. We were so hyped last week after Atlanta United won its fourth straight game that something like Saturday’s home loss to Nashville was always on the cards. It’s the way this sport works isn’t it. But as disappointing as the result was over...
MLSSportsnet.ca

Late goals from Godoy, Caicedo give Whitecaps win over Austin FC

VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Whitecaps overcame a weak opening half and scored goals 13 minutes apart late in the game to defeat Austin FC 2-1 Saturday and continue their hunt for a Major League Soccer playoff spot. Midfielder Deiber Caicedo scored the winning goal in the 83rd minute after defender...
MLSnashvillesc.com

Don't Miss Our Pre-match Party before Nashville SC vs NYCFC

Join us at Hard Rock Cafe on Lower Broadway Friday, September 3rd before our match against New York City FC as our Boys in Gold look to remain undefeated at home. Come celebrate with The Nashville SC street team, ESPN Radio, and 102.9 The Buzz. What: Nashville SC vs. New...
MLSnashvillesc.com

Nashville SC Announces Two More International Call-Ups Ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (Aug. 31, 2021) – Nashville Soccer Club announced today that midfielders Aníbal Godoy (Panama) and Randall Leal (Costa Rica) will represent their respective countries in upcoming Concacaf World Cup Qualifying matches. Godoy and Leal will square off against one another this Thursday at Rommel Fernández in Panama in...
MLSFOX Sports

Castellano leads New York City FC against Nashville SC after 2-goal game

New York City FC (10-6-4) vs. Nashville SC (8-2-11) LINE: Nashville SC +160, New York City FC +166, Draw +236; over/under is 2.5 goals. BOTTOM LINE: Valentin Castellano leads New York City FC into a matchup with Nashville SC fresh off of a two-goal outing against New England. Nashville SC...

