Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
King County, WA

Detectives Conducting Death Investigation in Phinney Ridge Neighborhood

By Public Affairs
Posted by 
Seattle, Washington
Seattle, Washington
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1j1S0j_0bjVoayU00

At approximately 5 am, a jogger flagged down officers and said there was a person down in the alley near North 73rd Street and Greenwood Avenue North.

Police found a deceased woman and called for detectives to respond.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are collecting possible evidence at the scene. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will make a determination on the cause and manner of the death.

If you have any information in this case please call the tip line at 206-233-5000.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tyJY3_0bjVoayU00

Comments / 0

Seattle, Washington

Seattle, Washington

439
Followers
1K+
Post
82K+
Views
ABOUT

Seattle (/siˈætəl/ (About this soundlisten) see-AT-əl) is a seaport city on the West Coast of the United States. It is the seat of King County, Washington. Seattle is the largest city in both the state of Washington and the Pacific Northwest region of North America. According to U.S. Census data released in 2019, the Seattle metropolitan area's population stands at 3.98 million, making it the 15th-largest in the United States. In July 2013, Seattle was the fastest-growing major city in the United States and remained in the top five in May 2015 with an annual growth rate of 2.1%. In July 2016, Seattle ranked as the fastest-growing major U.S. city, with a 3.1% annual growth rate.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
King County, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
County
King County, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jogger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
King County, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Man, Seize Stolen Gun, Illegal Knife in Central District

Police arrested a man and recovered a stolen firearm on Saturday afternoon after the suspect pointed the gun at a security guard. Just after 1:00 p.m., a witness called to report they had just seen someone draw a weapon on a business security guard in the 2400 block of South Jackson Street. The witness said the suspect had been sleeping against the wall of the building and the security guard had approached him and said something the witness could not hear. As the security guard turned to walk away, the suspect drew a weapon from his pants and pointed it at the security guard’s back. The man then walked away from the business.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Police Investigating Friday Night Fires in Ravenna

Police are investigating after several fires were set in the Ravenna neighborhood on Friday night. At about 10:00 p.m., a 911 caller in the 2100 block of Northeast Ravenna Boulevard reported hearing windows being broken in a neighboring home. Shortly after, multiple callers reported a house had been set on fire. Seattle Fire Department units responded and quickly extinguished the fire. Thankfully, the house was vacant and no one was injured.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Man Injured in Prefontaine Place Park Shooting

Police are investigating after a man was shot on Tuesday evening in the Pioneer Square neighborhood. At 6:18 p.m., police were dispatched to the 200 block of Yesler Way, where a caller reported a man had been shot. Police arrived and contacted the victim, but he refused to speak with officers. To ensure his well-being, officers requested Seattle Fire Department personnel respond to check on the man.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Two Men After Westlake Property Damage Suspect Assaulted

Police arrested two men in Westlake on Monday afternoon after one man damaged five vehicles, and the other man assaulted the first. At 3:32, police began receiving reports of a man yelling and hitting parked cars with his fists in the 2400 block of Westlake Avenue North. Not long after that, additional 911 callers reported an assault in the 2000 block of Westlake Avenue North. A witness captured video showing the assault suspect kicking and punching the victim multiple times, putting him in a choke-hold, throwing him to the ground, and then stomping on his head.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating After Robbery Suspect Shot and Killed

Detectives are investigating after a man shot and killed a 24-year-old who tried to rob him in the Capitol Hill neighborhood Tuesday morning. Police were dispatched to investigate a shooting in the 1000 block of East John Street at 1:12 am Tuesday. Officers arrived and found a man on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound. Officers provided medical aid but the man was pronounced dead at the hospital.
Public SafetyPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Man Wounded in First Hill Shooting

A 31-year-old man was injured in a shooting on First Hill late Thursday evening. Around 11:45 police received report of gunfire at 9th Avenue and Madison Street. Officers arrived and found a man with a gunshot wound to his hand. He told officers he’d been stopped at a stoplight when a silver Mercedes pulled alongside him, and the passenger in the vehicle opened fire.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Police Arrest Juvenile Suspect, Recover Gun in Hillman City Shooting

Police arrested a 14-year-old suspect after he shot and injured a 17-year-old victim in Hillman City on Thursday evening. At approximately 6:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting in the 3900 block of South Graham Street. Officers arrived and found a 17-year-old male victim in the street with multiple gunshot wounds. Police provided first aid until Seattle Fire Department Medics arrived and took over. SFD Medics transported the subject to Harborview Medical Center in critical condition.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Police Investigating After Man Found Downtown With Gunshot Wound

Police are investigating after a man was found Downtown with a gunshot wound to his hip. At 6:00 p.m., a 911 caller reported someone had been shot near the intersection of 6th Avenue and Cherry Street. Police responded and found a 49-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his right hip. Seattle Fire Department medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
Seattle, WAPosted by
Seattle, Washington

Detectives Investigating Fatal Shooting in Belltown

Detectives are investigating after a man was shot and killed in Belltown early Thursday morning. At 1:06 a.m., multiple 911 callers reported hearing several gunshots near 2nd Avenue and Vine Street. Police arrived and found a male in the 2600 block of 2nd Avenue with a gunshot wound to the chest. Police and firefighters attempted lifesaving measures, but they were unsuccessful. Seattle Fire Department Medics declared the approximately 50-year-old man deceased at the scene.

Comments / 0

Community Policy