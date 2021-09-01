Detectives Conducting Death Investigation in Phinney Ridge Neighborhood

At approximately 5 am, a jogger flagged down officers and said there was a person down in the alley near North 73rd Street and Greenwood Avenue North.

Police found a deceased woman and called for detectives to respond.

Detectives and Crime Scene Investigators are collecting possible evidence at the scene. The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will make a determination on the cause and manner of the death.

If you have any information in this case please call the tip line at 206-233-5000.