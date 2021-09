Last year, touch-free kitchen faucets became a hit in the battle to keep germs away. But that technology hadn’t made it to the bathroom—until now. In the latest Fixr Home Trend report, 50 percent of design experts predict that touchless bathroom fixtures will be 2021’s most popular new home feature. Not only is washing hands now an everyday habit to halt the spread of viruses like COVID-19, but at-home upgrades can help us feel less stressed while we all adapt to this new normal. Big brands such as Kohler and Moen have clearly taken note, announcing a bunch of high-tech, hands-free launches in the near future.