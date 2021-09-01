Cancel
Video Games

PS Plus subscribers will soon get a tasty treat on the PS5

By Ryan Jones
Trusted Reviews
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sony has confirmed that PS Plus subscribers will be able to download Overcooked: All You Can Eat!, Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds for free this month. In what looks to be one of the most generous PS Plus offering for a number of months, all three games will be available to download for free from 7 September until 4 October, and keep the games in your library for as long as you remain a PS subscriber.

Video GamesComicBook

PS5 and Xbox Series X Are Having a Big Restock Day

If you've been unable to buy the PS5 and Xbox Series X, today has been a very good day so far, as it's easily the biggest restock of next-gen consoles in weeks, if not months, if not all year. The Xbox Series X, and especially the PS5, have been very challenging to buy in 2021, just like in 2020. Component shortages, production delays, and the ongoing shipping crisis continues to limit stock of both the PS5 and Xbox Series X, with sky-high demand and a healthy reseller market exasperating the problem.
Video GamesComicBook

Walmart Announces New PS5 and Xbox Series X Restock for Tonight

UPDATE: Walmart, in an unprecedented move, has announced its second PS5 restock for today. This morning, the retailer released a new batch of PS5 consoles, and the stock sold out within a minute. Fas-forward, and now the retailer has announced a follow-up restock, for not just both models of the PS5 (the standard model and the all-digital mode), but the Xbox Series X as well. More specifically, the retailer has announced that at 9 P.M. EST stock of all three aforementioned consoles will release. How much stock there will be, remains to be seen.
Video GamesComicBook

New PlayStation Plus Glitch Gives You Popular PS4 Game for Free

A new PlayStation Plus glitch is giving PlayStation players on PS4 and PS5 a popular survival horror game for free, with no strings attached other than that a PS Plus subscription is required. In addition to August's free PlayStation Plus games, all subscribers can currently download an extra freebie, courtesy of a glitch with PSN. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear who the glitch is working for, but multiple PlayStation users across different regions have confirmed they've been able to snag the free game with said glitch.
Video GamesComicBook

Sony PS5 Restock Includes Special Surprise for PlayStation Fans

Today, Sony released a new PS5 restock, courtesy of PlayStation Direct, and as always, there was no rush to be the fastest clicker in the world, nor was there any spamming of the refresh button, or competing against bots and their legion of scalpers. Like every PlayStation Direct PS5 restock, today's new release was handled via a queue, which is to say, PlayStation fans and scalpers alike were put in a virtual line, at random, and the stock was released slowly. Like previous restocks from PlayStation Direct, this new one sold out in about 30 minutes, and nowhere near met demand, with a bulk of customers coming nowhere near their "over one hour" estimated wait time. That said, there was a special surprise PlayStation customers didn't know was coming.
Video Gamessirusgaming.com

PS Plus September 2021 Free PS4 and PS5 Games Revealed

Another month, a new set of free games for PlayStation Plus subscribers. Last month wasn’t huge but it did include a new game Hunter’s Arena Legends, though. If you still haven’t redeemed your August 2021 free games, make sure that you do before it goes away. This month’s free games...
Video GamesCollider

PS4-PS5 Upgrades Will No Longer Be Free, Announces PlayStation

Because it's been so hard for players to get their hands on a PlayStation 5 since the console first released, many publishers have been offering a free upgrade for people who bought the PlayStation 4 version of the game. This was to help encourage players to buy games that were being released on both generations, as they would not have to worry about buying the game again once they were finally able to get the next generation console. However, Sony has now stated that they are no longer going to be supporting free upgrades after the release of Horizon Forbidden West.
Video GamesVideogamer.com

Windjammers 2 heading to PS4 and PlayStation 5, beta tomorrow

Dotemu has announced that Windjammers 2 will not only be heading to PS4 and PlayStation 5 when it launches, but will also get a multiplayer beta from tomorrow. The disc-throwing follow-up was already heading to Nintendo Switch and PC later this year, but will now also launch on Sony consoles. Two players face off trying to shoot a frisbee into the opponent’s goal using an array of fighting-game style moves.
MLBculturedvultures.com

10 Most Forgotten PS4 Games

Considering that it’s played host to about fifty FIFA and Call of Duty games, has seen a couple of revisions, and also came out the same year that Margaret Thatcher died, it shouldn’t be a surprise that some games on Sony’s PlayStation 4 have just been forgotten over the years.
FIFATechRadar

eFootball will have ‘major visual enhancements’ on PS5 and Xbox Series X

Konami has confirmed that eFootball will take advantage of the more powerful hardware of the PS5 and Xbox Series X, but there won’t be support for 120Hz capable displays. In an exclusive interview with TechRadar, eFootball’s producer Seitaro Kimura said that players should “expect to see major visual enhancements on PS5 and Xbox Series X” but confirmed that “there is no 120Hz support on console".
The Independent

PS5 stock UK - live: BT Shop PS5 consoles still in stock, plus more restock news

Update: The PS5 is now in stock at BT. The console has sold out at Amazon and could drop at Game next. Read on for more information.The PS5 launched in November 2020, but supply problems and a global shortage of semiconductors have slowed production of Sony’s next-generation console to a crawl. New stock is hard to find, and when it does appear the PS5 sells out fast.July was a mixed bag for PS5 restocks, but we did get a few healthy drops throughout the month at Very, Smyths Toys, Argos, Amazon and Game. As for August? Well, it’s already off to a great start. Last week, we had 12 incredible drops from...
Video GamesCNET

PlayStation Plus: All the free games subscribers can download now

You need PlayStation Plus to play PS4 and PS5 games online, but the service has evolved to be much more than a gatekeeper's fee for online play. For $10 a month, or $60 a year (which means you'll get a 50% discount if you opt for an annual membership), subscribers get an evolving list of discounts and, most importantly, access to free games.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Windjammers 2 open beta now free for PS4 and PS5

Windjammers 2 is having an all-you-can-yeet open beta and everyone with a PlayStation 4 or PS5 is invited. The game has also been officially confirmed for both platforms. Dotemu will release Windjammers 2 into the wild later this year but for now, you can enjoy the open beta for free even without a PlayStation Plus subscription. The beta will go on until August 22.
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

PS Plus for September - Leak Reveals Strong Titles

According to a reliable source, the September PS Plus subscription offer will feature, among others, Hitman 2. There will also be proposals for fans of family gameplay and bloody combat. It looks like Sony has prepared a very interesting and diverse offer for PS Plus for the next month. According...
Video Gamesgamepressure.com

New World Open Beta Schedule and Trailer From Gamescom 2021

The developers of New World have shown a new trailer for Amazon's MMORPG. The trailer revealed the date of the next open beta. After recent (another) delay, the devs of New World have presented us with a new trailer at GamesCom 2021. You can watch it below. By the way...
Video Gamesaltchar.com

Elder Scrolls Online is entirely free to play for two weeks

QuakeCon normally brings great discounts along but this time it also produced a free to play event for Elder Scrolls Online . The popular MMO is allowing new players to try everything it has to offer at no cost but keep in mind that the duration of the event is limited as freeplay will end on August 30, 2021.
Video Gamesgamingbolt.com

Splitgate Reaches 10 Million Downloads, 1047 Plans To Extend Open Beta

1047 Games’ upcoming arena FPS Splitgate has become extremely popular in recent weeks, and the developer took to Twitter to reveal to its fans that it has been downloaded more than 10 million times by fans across multiple platforms. The game is free-to-play, which is a great contributing factor to this popularity.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Ghost of Tsushima on PS5 – how to transfer PS4 save data

If you’ve just purchased Ghost of Tsushima: Director’s Cut on PS5, you’ll want to know how to transfer your PS4 save data. Unless it’s your first time playing of course, in which case: enjoy!. Since Sony launched the PS5 back in November, one major pain point PlayStation fans have encountered...

