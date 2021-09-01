PS Plus subscribers will soon get a tasty treat on the PS5
Sony has confirmed that PS Plus subscribers will be able to download Overcooked: All You Can Eat!, Hitman 2 and Predator: Hunting Grounds for free this month. In what looks to be one of the most generous PS Plus offering for a number of months, all three games will be available to download for free from 7 September until 4 October, and keep the games in your library for as long as you remain a PS subscriber.www.trustedreviews.com
Comments / 0