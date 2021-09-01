PS Plus subscribers will soon get a tasty treat on the PS5

Today, Sony released a new PS5 restock, courtesy of PlayStation Direct, and as always, there was no rush to be the fastest clicker in the world, nor was there any spamming of the refresh button, or competing against bots and their legion of scalpers. Like every PlayStation Direct PS5 restock, today's new release was handled via a queue, which is to say, PlayStation fans and scalpers alike were put in a virtual line, at random, and the stock was released slowly. Like previous restocks from PlayStation Direct, this new one sold out in about 30 minutes, and nowhere near met demand, with a bulk of customers coming nowhere near their "over one hour" estimated wait time. That said, there was a special surprise PlayStation customers didn't know was coming.