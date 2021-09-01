Man charged in 3 St. George church fires claimed 'righteous anger,' police say

A meetinghouse of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in St. George is one of three damaged by fire Tuesday. A man charged with starting those fires claimed he was a type of deity, according to police. Investigators have asked that he be held without bail out of mental health concerns. (Mark Weaver, KSL-TV) ST. GEORGE — A man accused of setting fires at three meetinghouses of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in St. George on Tuesday described his behavior to police as "righteous anger."