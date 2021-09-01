Cancel
Delmar, NY

Friends of Five Rivers 2nd annual 5R adventure

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDELMAR, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Friends of Five Rivers (FFR) will host its 2nd Annual Five Rivers 5R, from September 1-18, at Five Rivers Environmental Education Center. The goal this year is to venture out to five wildlife viewing platforms at Five Rivers, to enjoy the beauty of this special place while learning about its history and habitats. Rewards for all participants are spending time in nature, setting goals, calling yourself a Five Rivers 5R, receiving a prize for your efforts, and being highlighted on Friends’ social media.

