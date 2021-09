Statistically speaking, we're now in what's typically the worst month of the year for the market. Data from Yardeni Research indicates that over the course of the past 92 years, the S&P 500 has suffered September losses more than half the time, averaging a 1% loss over this long period. And yet, this long-term rally is still going strong, led by many of the same growth stocks that got the bullish ball rolling 18 months ago.