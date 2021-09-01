Saints vs. Packers Week 1 matchup to be played in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field
The New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers will open up their 2021 regular season at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, the NFL announced on Wednesday. Amie Just and Jeff Duncan of NOLA.com were the first to report the venue change. This game will remain in the same time slot on Sept. 12 with kickoff occurring at 4:25 ET. The Saints also announced on Wednesday night that pre-sale tickets for their game vs. Green Bay in Jacksonville will go on sale Thursday.www.cbssports.com
