Saints vs. Packers Week 1 matchup to be played in Jacksonville at TIAA Bank Field

The New Orleans Saints find themselves in the mix of potential landing spots for Cam Newton. The former MVP was recently released by the New England Patriots, but is he a fit for the Saints? Jameis Winston is the starter, but the Saints also have Taysom Hill and Ian Book on the roster as backup options. Could Cam Newton be another QB weapon for Sean Payton's Offense? Chat Sports host Tom Downey breaks down the story and gives his thoughts on the Cam Newton to the Saints rumors. Marquez Callaway has the chance to go from a 2020 undrafted free agent, to one of the most exciting offensive weapons for the New Orleans Saints.