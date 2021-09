Recently, Riot Games confirmed the arrival of a new Valorant map, called Fracture, for the upcoming Episode 3 Act 2 with a teaser trailer. The information comes as a shocking piece of news to many Valorant fans who were expecting a new agent in place of a map for the next season. Now, the main question that arises in everyone's mind is will the next season feature a new agent alongside the new map? Officials at Riot Games are the only people who can only provide an answer to the burning question. However, there have been numerous leaks about a new Valorant character for the next season. Here is a detailed look at all the leaks and rumors that have garnered over the past few months about the new upcoming Valorant Agent 17.