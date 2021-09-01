Cancel
Osceola, IA

CARSPA August meeting

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCARSPA met on Monday, August 8, 2021, 9:00 a.m. at the Osceola Senior Center with nine members present. Hostess Bev Schader served doughnuts and fruit while members visited. Diane Slough, speaker for this month, shared tips on searching family genealogy. Family reunions, web sites such as find a grave, ancestry.com, internet, cemetery stones, can provide information. Be aware that some old spellings were changed, a person may have been known my middle name, cemetery stones may be incorrect or worn. Check geography for where people lived. She urged everyone to write your own history, document sources of information, label photos with acid free jell pens, complete ancestry charts, family group charts, and pedigree charts. Roots Magic and Family Tree Maker help organize information. Osceola.advantage-preservation.com at the library gives Osceola only until you click “Directory” to reach other counties and maps of US places. Use Ancestry.com at the library, take your laptop and save and email your research to your computer.

www.osceolaiowa.com

#Genealogy
