Hopkins County, TX

Dinner Bell Served by the United Way Board

Posted by 
KSST Radio
KSST Radio
 6 days ago
The Hopkins County United Way Board helped serve meals at the Dinner Bell on Wednesday September 1st, 2021. Hopkins County United Way encourages all business owners and community leaders as well as individuals to help United Way to meet it’s 2021 goal of $150,000. Once raised, the funds will be allocated among 18 local, hard-working non-profits which make up a broad array of ‘helping organizations’ across our county. Everyone can keep up with weekly progress by checking the ‘success thermometers’ to be located on the downtown square and in front of the Fire Station at the Gilmer St./Bill Bradford Road intersection. Campaign Chair Kristy Moseley says, “please be generous with your donations to this year’s United Way campaign when a Campaign worker drops by your business, or just because you wish to. “

KSST Radio

KSST Radio

Sulphur Springs, TX
News, Weather, Sports for Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County Texas.

 https://www.ksstradio.com
