Mid-Day Market Update: Crude Oil Down Over 1%; Ambarella Shares Surge After Q2 Results

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Midway through trading Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.18% to 35,298.35 while the NASDAQ rose 0.65% to 15,359.15. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.13% to 4,528.37. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 39,200,750 cases with around 640,120 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,810,840 cases and 439,020 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,776,870 COVID-19 cases with 580,410 deaths. In total, there were at least 217,776,640 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,520,500 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

