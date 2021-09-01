Democrats at the Illinois statehouse pushed through revised legislative maps 30 minutes after the final drafts of the maps were released. The Republican minority continued to call fou
Democrats at the Illinois statehouse pushed through revised legislative maps 30 minutes after the final drafts of the maps were released. The Republican minority continued to call foul. In the House on Tuesday evening, Democratic leadership said the maps were partly drawn for partisan advantage. Republican state Rep. Avery Bourne blasted the last-minute process as not being fair to the state’s residents.www.vandaliaradio.com
