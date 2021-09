If there is one thing that is for certain, is that the Los Angeles Lakers always have an offseason that generates buzz and intrigue around the league and for the fans. This offseason was no exception as the Lakers started it off with a bang by trading for Russell Westbrook, then filling out most of the roster during the first two days of free agency. Los Angeles drew criticism for how they decided to build team while LeBron James felt slighted after not receiving any media votes in a poll about who is the best player in the NBA.