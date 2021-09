The light price September has opened as August ended, setting historical highs almost daily, while the Government of Pedro Sánchez assures that it studies “all the scenarios” to stop the escalation in the electricity market in recent months but the only measure it has adopted is to lower the VAT of the electricity bill from 21% to 10% and the temporary suspension of the tax on electricity generation (7%). The Executive presumes without complexes of his management while the Spanish will pay this Sunday the highest cost of electricity in the European Union (EU) up to 128.7 euros per megawatt hour (MWh).