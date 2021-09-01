Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Airport worker, 50, died five years after she was left in vegetative state when she was crushed by two doors as she helped manoeuvre private jet into hangar, inquest hears

By Dan Sales For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 6 days ago

An airport worker at a company that handles private jets for the rich and famous died five years after she was crushed by hangar doors, an inquest jury was told today.

Susan Dorbon, 50, who was known as Suzi, was found trapped between two doors at Signature Flight Support at Luton Airport in 2015.

She died on August 30 last year at the Marbrook Centre car home in Eaton Socon, Cambridgeshire.

The cause of death was as a result traumatic brain injury and cardiac arrest, the hearing at Central Bedfordshire Coroner's Court was told.

Coroner Dr Sean Cummings told the jury that Mrs Dorbon, who had been married to her husband Mick since 2009, had been part of a three person team moving aircraft on the night shift at Hangar 219 at the airport on April 28, 2015.

While two workmates were collecting an aircraft she operated the doors to the hangar. The coroner said the door operator should have been standing a metre clear of the doors before operating them, but somehow she became trapped.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mdWcF_0bjVkKu800
Susan Dorbon, 50, who was known as Suzy, was trapped between doors in 2015
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DTo4V_0bjVkKu800
Mrs Dorbon had been married to her husband Mick since 2009, and who cared for her

Her colleague Stuart Hyde said one aircraft had gone into the hangar without a problem. He and colleague Jim Cooper used a tug to collect a second plane from Harrods, another private jet handling company.

He told the jury: 'Suzi said she would move the doors. We went to Harrods to pick up the other aircraft.

'Suzi was to manoeuvre the doors for the second aircraft. We got held up by aircraft control. When we approached the hangar it looked like the doors were in the correct position. Suzi wasn't in sight.

'We slowed down and got out of the aircraft tug. The situation did not feel right.

'I started walking towards the hangar and crossed threshold of the doors. I saw a high-viz jacket. I walked towards it and I realised it was Suzi stuck in the doors.

'She was upright but at an angle but leaning into a cavity.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IFSrA_0bjVkKu800
Susan Dorbon was working for Signature Flight Support at Luton airport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRgt4_0bjVkKu800
Incident at Signature Flight Support at Luton Airport left her tetraplegic and in a coma

He said he called for the emergency services. She was freed by firefighters and airlifted to Addenbrookes Hospital in Cambridge.

Mr Hyde said the mechanical doors, which are operated by a pendant and button, had been installed a year earlier and staff had received an hour-long training session.

He said there was no safety device to stop two doors being moved at the same time.

He said: ' I can't remember being told a distance to stand back from the doors.' After the accident he said markers were put in place.

Mick Dorbon who had lived with his wife in Barton-Le-Clay, Beds was not at the hearing.

In a statement read to the jury he said he and his wife, who did not have children, both worked for different companies at the airport. He said they felt very lucky to have a good life with her.

At the time he made the statement he had been at her bedside every day for all but five days. He had not worked himself since the accident, which had left her tetraplegic and in a coma. Mr Dorban was diagnosed with PTSD.

The coroner told the jury the issues in the case were: 'What safety arrangements were in place. Did staff know about them? How did she get into the door space and could her death have been reasonably prevented.'

The hearing, which is expected to last three days, continues.

Comments / 15

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

240K+
Followers
90K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Jet#Inquest#Luton Airport#The Hangar#Uk#Signature Flight Support#Addenbrookes Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
PTSD
Related
Public SafetyBBC

Smitten prison officer helped inmate lover escape

A former prison officer has been jailed for forming a relationship with an inmate and helping him escape. Erica Whittingham, 33, became "smitten" with violent robber Michael Seddon after her marriage broke down. Derby Crown Court heard she believed Seddon loved her, but he then got into a relationship with...
Public SafetyThe Independent

Scottish prison guard caught kissing convict inside his cell

A prison officer has lost her job after secret footage of her kissing a convict inside his cell was leaked. The video, first published by the Daily Record, shows guard Rachel Wilson kissing inmate Kevin Hogg at HMP Addiewell in Scotland. Following the incident, police were called in to investigate...
AnimalsPosted by
The Independent

‘Crucified’ badger found nailed by its feet to a tree

Police have launched an investigation after a badger was found dead and nailed by its feet to a tree. The body of the animal, which is a protected species under the Protection of Badger Act 1992, was discovered several metres up a tree in the Nant Glyn area of Denbigh, Wales on Wednesday morning.
Law EnforcementBBC

Police warning after dad called 101 to say girl stuck in coat

A dad called police for help after his daughter got stuck in her coat, prompting a warning by a senior officer. Deputy Chief Constable Vanessa Jardine urged people to "think" before they call after the West Midlands force received the report on Tuesday. Nuisance calls, she said, stopped staff from...
PetsInternational Business Times

Leopard Drags Away 10-Year-Old Boy In Front Of His Friends, Child’s Half-Eaten Body Found

The half-eaten body of a 10-year-old boy was found in a forest after he was attacked and dragged away by a leopard in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh. The boy had gone with his friends to graze cattle in a forest Monday when the incident took place. The police said the leopard was reportedly hiding in the bushes, while the victim and his friends were roaming around, unaware of the animal's presence. The leopard then jumped on the boy and dragged him away, the Free Press Journal reported.
WorldPopculture

Actress Arrested After Cops Raid Her Home and Allegedly Find Drugs

Pori Moni, a popular Bangladeshi movie star and model, was arrested during a drug raid earlier this month. Mori, 28, later claimed she was framed. After three rounds of questioning with the police, she was ordered to go back to jail on Saturday. Back on Aug. 4, members of the...
New York City, NYPosted by
Black Enterprise

D.C. Police Officer Shoots and Kills A Black Man Who Was Asleep in Vehicle Footage Reveals

A police officer is under fire for shooting a Black man as he was sleeping in his vehicle based on video footage released to the public from a police officer’s body camera. According to NPR WAMU 88.5, a police officer from D.C. shot 10 rounds into a car that had a Black man who had fallen asleep in a car at a traffic light. The video footage that the police department released reveals the incident that took place last week on Wednesday.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Abusive husband guilty of murdering estranged wife by pouring petrol on her and burning down house

An abusive husband who killed his estranged wife in a house fire has been found guilty of her murder.Damion Simmons, 45, doused Denise Keane-Simmons, 36, in petrol and set fire to her home in Harlesden, northwest London, in April last year.The pair had been married since 2019 but their relationship broke down and Simmons began a campaign of abuse and torment against his former partner in the months leading up to her death.A jury at the Old Bailey heard how in the hours before her death, Simmons posted a naked picture of Ms Keane-Simmons on Instagram.She reported the image to...
Public HealthPosted by
Indy100

Man who’s lived in cave for 20 years only just found out about Covid – but immediately got his vaccine

It’s hard to believe, but some people in remote corners of the world have no idea about the Covid pandemic and the devastation it has caused. Indeed, this was the case for one elderly man who has spent the past 20 years living in a cave in Serbia, accessible only by climbing up a very steep mountain. (We’re talking social distancing to the extreme.)
AnimalsInternational Business Times

12 Dogs Rip Apart 20-Year-Old Student In Front Of Friend At Picnic Spot

In a horrific incident, a pack of dogs used to guard a herd of goats ripped apart a 20-year-old student in Italy. The victim of the vicious attack was identified as Simona Cavallaro. The university student was walking with a friend at a popular picnic spot in a pine forest at Mount Fiorino in Calabria, a region in southern Italy, when 12 canines mauled her to death.

Comments / 0

Community Policy