By Todd Stapleton
vandaliaradio.com
 7 days ago

Legislation to close coal-fired power plants by 2045 while propping up nuclear power plants and green energy programs stalled out again at the statehouse, but work continues on the bill. After hours of delays for a Senate committee taking up the bill Tuesday, Democrats said there wouldn’t be a vote. Pat Devaney, with the AFL-CIO, said labor is now fully on board. He said there are hundreds of millions of dollars and tens of thousands of jobs at stake and looming closures of nuclear plants would hurt the climate group’s objectives.

