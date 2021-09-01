Tips and advice for parents dealing with picky eaters

-Parenting is hard, and the past year was especially challenging for parents of school-aged kids, as they struggled to juggle their children’s virtual school and the loss of many activities and in-person contact with friends.The goal of MASK (Mothers Awareness on School Age Kids) is to provide resources for parents, children, schools, and communities that address the challenges facing families and empower children to make safe and healthy choices. MASK is a nonprofit organization founded in 2007, and has evolved into a multimedia format that includes a website, a print magazine, an app, a digital learning platform, and a series of YouTube videos.
