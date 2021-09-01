Sheriff: Driver violated "Move Over Law," causing chain reaction crash that injured deputies

Two Frederick County Sheriff's deputies were injured Tuesday night during a traffic stop.

Sheriff Chuck Jenkins says a car failed to comply with the state's "Move Over Law," causing a chain reaction crash.

“The Maryland Move Over Law requires drivers approaching from the rear of an emergency vehicle using visual signals while stopped on a highway to, if possible, make a lane change into an available lane not immediately adjacent to the emergency vehicle," said Jenkins. "Our initial investigations show the driver of the striking vehicle failed to obey this law and our deputies were injured."

It happened around 8pm in the area of Route 340 and Catholic Church Road.

The car reportedly struck one police cruiser which caused a collision with a second patrol car in front. An initial investigation showed the striking vehicle pushed the cruisers approximately 45 feet.

A deputy inside the first cruiser suffered head injuries. Meanwhile the impact sent a second deputy over a guardrail, knocking them unconscious.

“Our deputies are very lucky that they did not sustain severe injuries as this could have been a lot worse,” said Jenkins. "Quite frankly, this could have resulted in a horrific tragedy.”

Charges for the driver are pending.

