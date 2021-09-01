Cancel
Why Novavax Stock Is Jumping Again Today

By Keith Speights
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 6 days ago
  • Novavax plans to begin a phase 1/2 study next month for three COVID-19 vaccine candidates.
  • This study will target the beta and delta variants.

What happened

Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) were jumping 8.2% as of 11:58 a.m. EDT on Wednesday. This gain appears to be related to news that the company will soon initiate a phase 1/2 clinical study evaluating three COVID-19 vaccine constructs that use the Matrix-M1 adjuvant in targeting the coronavirus beta and delta variants.

So what

Novavax didn't issue a press release announcing the planned clinical study targeting coronavirus variants. Instead, details about the study were posted on the National Institute of Health's ClinicalTrials.gov website.

Image source: Getty Images.

The phase 1/2 study is scheduled to begin on Oct. 4, 2021, and continue through June 2022. Novavax expects to enroll 240 participants. The company will evaluate one vaccine candidate targeting the beta variant, another candidate targeting the ancestral coronavirus strain and the beta variant, and a third candidate targeting the delta variant.

Investors appear to be pleased that Novavax is making progress with its efforts to focus on the delta variant in particular.

Now what

While this planned clinical trial is good news for Novavax, the major catalysts for the vaccine stock are still on the way. Novavax plans to file for Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in the U.K. by the end of this month and in the U.S. in the fourth quarter of 2021.

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

What Are the Prospects for Moderna?

Moderna should have a bright future in developing messenger RNA vaccines and therapies. With the biotech's current market cap, though, the stock price already bakes in significant growth. Moderna's (NASDAQ:MRNA) revenue and profits are soaring. Its share price is up more than 280% so far this year. The company plans...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist if There's a Stock Market Crash

Stock market crashes and double-digit corrections are a normal part of the investing cycle. A confluence of factors suggests a growing likelihood of a significant pullback. If a big decline occurs, this trio of stocks would be perfect for investors to buy. For investors, things just about couldn't be better....
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These Stocks Turned $100,000 Into $1 Million, and They Could Do It Again

Harsh has been covering technology, and sometimes retail, since 2011. He is focused on finding great businesses for the long run. You can follow him on twitter @techjunk13. Assuming that you had $100,000 to invest a decade ago and decided to split that money equally between shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT), you would have easily been a millionaire by now thanks to their massive gains.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Trounced the Market on Thursday

Hardly for the first time since the rise of the COVID delta variant, star coronavirus stock Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) well outpaced the S&P 500 index on Thursday. On positive if not astounding news, the biotech's stock finished with a gain of just under 2% on the day, against the index's marginal improvement.
Stockspulse2.com

ABBV Stock: $131 Price Target By Mizuho Securities

The shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) have received a $131 price target by Mizuho Securities. These are the details. The shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) have received a $131 price target by Mizuho Securities. And Mizuho Securities reiterated a “Buy” rating on the company shares. The Food and...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Nvidia Stock Jumped 15% in August

Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) stock popped 14.8% in August, significantly outpacing the S&P 500's 3% return, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. This robust performance can be attributed to the graphics chip specialist's release of strong second-quarter results and continued investor enthusiasm about its long-term growth potential. Nvidia stock is...
IndustryPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's What the U.S. Booster Plan Means for Pfizer and Moderna

Pfizer and Moderna both recently requested Emergency Use Authorization of their coronavirus booster shots. The U.S. aims to roll out its booster program as of Sept. 20. Regulators will meet to discuss Pfizer’s booster submission on Sept. 17. Coronavirus vaccine leaders Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) have been talking about...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Impel NeuroPharma Stock Is Soaring Today

The FDA approved Impel NeuroPharma's lead candidate, Trudhesa, for the acute treatment of migraine headaches. Trudhesa isn't the only FDA-approved nasal spray for migraine headaches that contains the same active ingredient. What happened. Shares of Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL) are shooting higher in response to Food and Drug Administration approval of...
StocksMoney Morning

Moderna Stock Forecast 2025: 70% Gain in Five Years

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) emerged as one of the hottest stocks in the early days of the pandemic. It gained 520% over 12 months as vaccines rolled out. The price has soared to a whopping high of $413 in the last year. But some analysts think it could be overpriced, even despite new booster shots on the way.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Opendoor Technologies Stock Jumped 20% in August

Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ:OPEN) stock beat the market in August. It jumped 20% compared to a 3% spike in the S&P 500, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The rally was sparked by a positive earnings report from the real estate tech platform. So what. Opendoor said on...
StocksBusiness Insider

45 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) shares jumped 50.4% to $25.06 after jumping over 23% on Friday. Mechel PAO (NYSE:MTL) shares jumped 32.6% to $4.2443. The company recently reported Q2 results, including a 43% quarter-over-quarter revenue growth. NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:NMTC) surged 28.1% to $6.05 after gaining around 12% on Friday. The...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Biotech Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

One inexpensive biotech is a big drugmaker that offers solid long-term growth prospects plus an attractive dividend. Another is a beaten-down clinical-stage biotech that still has multiple paths to success. The third cheap biotech stock has several drugs with growing sales plus potential winners in its pipeline. There are plenty...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Down More Than 60%, This Stock Could Be a Steal

Longtime Fool.com contributors Matt Frankel, CFP, and Jason Hall compared some of their portfolios' most beaten-down stocks on an episode of The Rank, recorded on Aug. 23. The worst performer in both of their portfolios was Appian (NASDAQ:APPN), and in this clip, you'll hear why both feel like the company is an excellent opportunity right now.
Stockspulse2.com

ADAP Stock: 28.95% Increase Explanation

The stock price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ADAP) increased 28.95% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ: ADAP) – a leader in cell therapy to treat cancer – increased 28.95% today, going from a previous close of $4.94 to $6.37. Investors are responding positively to Adaptimmune Therapeutics announcing that it has entered into a strategic collaboration and license agreement with Genentech (a member of the Roche Group) to develop and commercialize allogeneic cell therapies to treat multiple oncology indications.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Here's Why Palantir Technologies Stock Jumped 21.3% Last Month

Rising demand for the company's Foundry data analytics operating system powered strong Q2 results and prompted a raise in full-year guidance last month. Shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) climbed 21.3% in August, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The data technologies stock jumped after the company reported strong second-quarter results, and it continued to climb in subsequent trading.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 2 Unstoppable Stocks Just Got a Shot in the Arm

The need for booster shots will soon lead to even more revenue growth for vaccine makers. Regulators could give full approval to vaccinations for adolescents soon, which would juice sales volume further. The pandemic is going to keep going for awhile longer, so we'll need quite a few more vaccine...
Stockskoamnewsnow.com

Is It Time to Buy the Dow Jones’ 3 Worst-Performing Stocks in August?

In some ways, it might look and feel like the world is putting the coronavirus in the rearview mirror. But the fact is COVID-19 remains a lingering problem for a slew of corporations that don’t have an easy way to work around the challenges linked to the pandemic. Not even all of the blue-chip powerhouses that make up the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) are immune to certain headaches. Their stocks have suffered as a result.

