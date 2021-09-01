Cancel
NFL

Irv Smith Jr. Likely Out for the Year

By Josh Frey
purplePTSD.com
purplePTSD.com
 6 days ago
After an unexpected announcement that TE Irv Smith Jr suffered a torn meniscus in the final preseason game, we knew there were likely two different timelines. Either Smith would miss 3-4 weeks, or he would be out for multiple months. Unfortunately, it seems that the latter is likely the case....

purpleptsd.com

purplePTSD.com

purplePTSD.com

Minneapolis, MN
purplePTSD.com is, along with its partner VikingsTerritory.com, part of the largest local and independent Minnesota Vikings news/opinion/content source in the game!

 https://purplePTSD.com
