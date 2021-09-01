Cancel
Jags coach Urban Meyer says he took vaccination status into account when cutting players

By Alex Hider
fox4now.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Jacksonville Jaguars on Wednesday attempted to walk back statements by head coach Urban Meyer, who on Tuesday said he took a player's vaccination status into account when cutting down the team's roster to 53 players. NFL teams on Tuesday were required to trim their roster sizes from 80 to...

