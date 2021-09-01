PHOTOS: FIRST LOOK at La Creperie de Paris in EPCOT

Lots of changes have taken place at Disney World over the past few months, and many new things are on the way. Some of the newest things coming to Disney World will be opening over at EPCOT’s France pavilion. Soon, guests will get the chance to enjoy Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, but they’ll also get the chance to do something very important…EAT at a new restaurant — La Crêperie de Paris! Recently we got a first look at this new spot during a special preview and now we’re sharing ALL the details with you.