Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

PHOTOS: FIRST LOOK at La Creperie de Paris in EPCOT

By Kelly Oliveros
disneyfoodblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLots of changes have taken place at Disney World over the past few months, and many new things are on the way. Some of the newest things coming to Disney World will be opening over at EPCOT’s France pavilion. Soon, guests will get the chance to enjoy Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure, but they’ll also get the chance to do something very important…EAT at a new restaurant — La Crêperie de Paris! Recently we got a first look at this new spot during a special preview and now we’re sharing ALL the details with you.

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Money Back Guarantee#Food Drink#Disney World#Quick Service#The Quick Service#Prix Fixe#Swiss#The Gourmande Crepe#The Dfb Newsletter#Dfb Guide#Walt Disney World Dining#Disney Dining Plan#Wdw2021
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Epcot
NewsBreak
Ice Cream
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Cost a Family of 4 to Do Disney World in 2022

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week!

If you’re heading to Disney World soon, you’ll want to know what attractions and hotel areas will be unavailable during your trip!. We’re checking all the rides, hotels, and attractions around the parks to see what is going to be CLOSED in Disney World next week. For this coming week,...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: Guests Evacuated from Polynesian Resort in Disney World

Even if you plan out every detail of your Disney World trip, things can still be unpredictable. Rides can shut down, the weather can be bad, or transportation can be late. Sometimes you can even have issues with where you’re staying on property, which is exactly what happened today at a popular Disney hotel.
TravelInside the Magic

Pirates of the Caribbean Information Disappears From Disney World Website

If you’re a Disney Parks fan, you’re probably familiar with the fact that every ride and attraction on Disney property has its very own webpage. On these pages, Guests can find official ride descriptions, height requirements, photo galleries, and more. Beginning last night, however, most of the information on the page for Walt Disney World Resort’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride disappeared.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: Disney’s Yacht Club Resort Was Evacuated Last Night

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort is one of Disney World’s EPCOT-area hotels, located a short distance away from both EPCOT and Hollywood Studios. Recently, we visited the Yacht Club to check out the newly reopened Yachtsman Steakhouse, and we saw some construction happening around the hotel as well. Last night, the Yacht Club Resort was brought to our attention again when a reader informed us that the hotel was being evacuated.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

Will September Be Even LESS Crowded Than August in Disney World?

It’s officially September, and we’re kicking off the month with another weekly roundup of the latest park hours and Park Pass Reservation availability for the week of September 5th!. With less than one month to go until the start of the 50th Anniversary Celebration, we’ve noticed lately that guests seem...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Halloween Soap and 3 Hocus Pocus Cupcakes!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World has plenty of fun hotels to choose from for your vacation. From the rustic vibes at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge to the modern decor at Disney’s Contemporary Resort,...
TravelComicBook

Walt Disney World Set to Update Classic Attraction

Walt Disney World could be gearing up to update a classic attraction in the coming weeks to add a scene from a modern Disney movie. Earlier this year, Disney Parks announced its intention to update the Mickey's PhilharMagic attraction at Magic Kingdom with a scene from the Pixar movie Coco. The Buena Vista Construction Company, Disney's in-house construction company, has now filed a construction permit to "provide labor, material and/or electrical for construction" on the ride. While the permit doesn't provide any additional details about what sort of work could be going on at the ride, it seems likely that it's related to the planned update to the ride.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: Watch the PeopleMover Be Evacuated in Magic Kingdom Today!

The PeopleMover in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland is a favorite among many fans! The slow pace, shade, and fun displays make it a nice way to relax and unwind during a busy day at the parks!. However, today something not-so-relaxing happened on the PeopleMover. Today, in an unexpected turn of events,...
TravelInside the Magic

Soarin’ at EPCOT Looks Deserted as Queue is Practically Empty

We have been reporting on extremely low crowds and decently low wait times at Walt Disney World compared to earlier in the summer. This is shocking to many as we enter the start of Labor Day weekend, rides continue to be walk-ons — including popular attractions such as Flight of Passage at Disney’s Animal Kingdom and Soarin’ Around the World at EPCOT.
Food & Drinksdisneyfoodblog.com

Review: Disneyland’s Latest Halloween Treat is TWO Sundaes in One!

The Halloween season has officially arrived at Disneyland, with all sorts of spooky treats, merchandise, and of course, the return of Haunted Mansion Holiday!. On Main Street, U.S.A., guests can stop by Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor for the Trick-or-Treat Sundae!. This dessert is TWO sundaes in one! The first...
LifestyleWDW News Today

PHOTOS, VIDEO: Take A Ride on Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at EPCOT

Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure is currently hosting guest previews this week, and we got a look at the full attraction and queue!. Earlier today, details were revealed for much of the area surrounding the attraction before its official October 1st opening. The attraction mirrors its counterpart in Disneyland Paris, leading guests...
TravelWDW News Today

PHOTOS: Refurbished Monorail Station Opens at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort

After a lengthy refurbishment of the entrance and Monorail station of Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, Monorail service has finally returned. Guests can once again reach the Monorail station from inside the Great Ceremonial House. Before boarding the Monorail, guests must go through a contactless security checkpoint. A new red-roofed bridge...
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

How to Get a FREE Donut By Seeing a Movie in Disney Springs!

Joffrey’s Coffee and Tea Company has become a Disney staple for many people when they’re at the theme parks!. They recently have added more mobile order locations, they have specialty drinks during EPCOT food festivals, and they like to participate in special events! And now, they’re celebrating the release of a new movie with limited-time drinks and FREE donuts!
Restaurantsdisneyfoodblog.com

See What Happens When the Italy EPCOT Food and Wine Booth Runs Out of TWO Menu Items

We’re about a month into EPCOT’s Food and Wine Festival, and we’re starting to notice some patterns emerge as we check in with the festival booths. You may recall that one dish, served at the Italy booth, is constantly selling out! Well today, as we were walking past the Italy booth in the World Showcase, we noticed something strange about the menu!
Lifestyleallears.net

Is Disney World’s BOO Bash Worth the Price Tag?

Disney After Hours BOO Bash has officially begun, and you may be wondering whether or not it’s worth it to grab a ticket if you have an upcoming Disney World vacation during the Halloween season. We’ve been covering all that there is to see and do at BOO Bash, from...

Comments / 0

Community Policy