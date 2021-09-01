Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

REVIEW: Citrus Fans, You’ve GOT to Try Gideon’s Newest GIANT Cookie In Disney World

By Zac Panza
disneyfoodblog.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs is known for its outrageously delicious (and gigantic!) cookies, cakes, and other treats!. We’re just a little big obsessed with these half-pound (!!) cookies, so it’s no surprise that we can’t wait to try the new flavors they revealed for September. When Gideon’s introduces a new treat, they often have a quirky story to go with it, and this time is no exception.

www.disneyfoodblog.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Walt Disney
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Citrus Fans#Lemon Cream Cheese#Disneyfoodblog#The Dfb Newsletter#Dfb Guide#Walt Disney World Dining#Disney Dining Plan#Wdw2021#Gideon S Bakehouse
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

How Much It Cost a Family of 4 to Do Disney World in 2022

Quite a few things are changing in Disney World. Paid FastPass-like systems are set to debut soon, the parks are getting ready to celebrate the Resort’s 50th Anniversary, the Magical Express is set to end in 2022, and more. And with some of those changes come additional costs that you’ll need to factor into your trip. So, just what would it cost a family to “do” Disney World in light of these upcoming changes. We’re breaking down what you need to know right here.
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

ALL the Rides and Hotels That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World Next Week!

If you’re heading to Disney World soon, you’ll want to know what attractions and hotel areas will be unavailable during your trip!. We’re checking all the rides, hotels, and attractions around the parks to see what is going to be CLOSED in Disney World next week. For this coming week,...
TravelInside the Magic

Pirates of the Caribbean Information Disappears From Disney World Website

If you’re a Disney Parks fan, you’re probably familiar with the fact that every ride and attraction on Disney property has its very own webpage. On these pages, Guests can find official ride descriptions, height requirements, photo galleries, and more. Beginning last night, however, most of the information on the page for Walt Disney World Resort’s Pirates of the Caribbean ride disappeared.
TravelComicBook

Walt Disney World Removes Statue of Character From Controversial Movie

Disney Parks has removed a bronze statue of a character from one of its most controversial movies. Walt Disney World News Today reports that Disney has removed a statue of Br'er Rabbit that previously stood in the Hub area in front of Cinderella Castle. The statue was originally found near the iconic "Partners Statue" featuring Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse but was moved during a recent renovation of the central hub area. Disney did not make an announcement about removing the statue, and it was unclear when the statue was removed, as it was not a central feature that many visitors would notice.
Travelallears.net

The History Behind Disney World’s Roller Coasters

Disney knows a thing or two when it comes to thrills. While classic dark rides are Disney’s bread and butter, they also excel when it comes to roller coasters. Rather than being the tallest or fastest rides in the world, Disney utilizes its skillful storytelling and theming to create a complete ride experience.
LifestyleInside the Magic

Disney World’s Grossest Beverage Is Making a Comeback

Club Cool used to be a fan-favorite spot for Guests to “cool off” and sample complimentary tastings of Coca-Cola beverages from all around the world. It was located in the Innoventions West building in Future World (which is now undergoing construction as EPCOT continues its complete overhaul). Though the original...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: Disney’s Yacht Club Resort Was Evacuated Last Night

Disney’s Yacht Club Resort is one of Disney World’s EPCOT-area hotels, located a short distance away from both EPCOT and Hollywood Studios. Recently, we visited the Yacht Club to check out the newly reopened Yachtsman Steakhouse, and we saw some construction happening around the hotel as well. Last night, the Yacht Club Resort was brought to our attention again when a reader informed us that the hotel was being evacuated.
Food & Drinksdisneyfoodblog.com

Review: Disneyland’s Latest Halloween Treat is TWO Sundaes in One!

The Halloween season has officially arrived at Disneyland, with all sorts of spooky treats, merchandise, and of course, the return of Haunted Mansion Holiday!. On Main Street, U.S.A., guests can stop by Gibson Girl Ice Cream Parlor for the Trick-or-Treat Sundae!. This dessert is TWO sundaes in one! The first...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

VIDEO: Watch the PeopleMover Be Evacuated in Magic Kingdom Today!

The PeopleMover in Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland is a favorite among many fans! The slow pace, shade, and fun displays make it a nice way to relax and unwind during a busy day at the parks!. However, today something not-so-relaxing happened on the PeopleMover. Today, in an unexpected turn of events,...
Traveldisneyfoodblog.com

What’s New at Disney World Hotels: Halloween Soap and 3 Hocus Pocus Cupcakes!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. Disney World has plenty of fun hotels to choose from for your vacation. From the rustic vibes at Disney’s Wilderness Lodge to the modern decor at Disney’s Contemporary Resort,...
Food & Drinksdisneyfoodblog.com

DFB Video: The 30 Best Disney World Snacks You’ve Never Heard Of

Mickey Premium Bars. Mickey Waffles. Cheeseburger Spring Rolls. These are all snacks we WON’T be talking about today. Why?. Because we talk about them ALL the time! And it’s about time for some other noteworthy snacks to have their turn in the spotlight. Check out all this and more in...
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

Love to Cook and Want To Get Paid $1000 To Work at Disney World? Here’s How!

If you’ve ever dreamed of working at Disney World, here’s your chance!. Sure, if you’re a student, you could sign up for the Disney College Program, which recently resumed. Or you could scour the Disney jobs website for an opening. But if you’ve got some culinary skills, you could attend a special job fair AND score a $1000 bonus if you’re hired!
Beauty & Fashiondisneyfoodblog.com

Disney World’s Newest Merch Collection Was MADE For Princess Fans

The year-long Disney Ultimate Princess Celebration is ON at Disney World! And Princess Week officially kicks off tomorrow!. We are so ready to celebrate all our favorite princesses — from Belle to Jasmine to Ariel to Merida (please, Disney, release some Merida stuff!!!), it’s ALL about princesses at Disney World right now. They’re getting a ton of new merchandise, snacks, a playground, and more!

Comments / 0

Community Policy