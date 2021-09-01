Mets President Sandy Alderson Embarrassingly Found Himself on His Hands and Knees After ‘Thumbs-Down’ Saga
New York Mets president of baseball operations Sandy Alderson had stern words for Javier Baez after the star infielder made controversial comments about the team’s “thumbs-down” celebration. Just days later, Alderson was on hands and knees searching for Baez’s jewelry as “El Mago” celebrated scoring the winning run in a spectacular walk-off victory over the Miami Marlins.www.sportscasting.com
Comments / 0