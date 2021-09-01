Mets President Sandy Alderson Embarrassingly Found Himself on His Hands and Knees After ‘Thumbs-Down’ Saga

The struggling New York Mets have been hearing it from their fans for much of the month, and Javier Baez has had enough of it. Baez and the Mets have been celebrating key hits by giving a thumbs down signal recently. Several Mets players could be seen making the gesture after getting big hits on Sunday, including Francisco Lindor and Kevin Pillar. After the game, Baez revealed it was a response to the fans who have been booing. Baez added that he feels the fans have to be better, and the players want to let the fans know how it feels to get that sort of response.