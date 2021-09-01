It’s Never Been Easier to Get a Boarding Pass for Rise of the Resistance in Disney World
Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance is an interactive Star Wars-themed ride in Galaxy’s Edge at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The ride opened in December 2019, and since then it’s used a virtual queue to admit guests. Using the My Disney Experience app, guests can try and reserve a spot starting at 7AM on the day of their visit. These spots are usually gone by 7:01AM, but today there were still available spots WAY later!www.disneyfoodblog.com
