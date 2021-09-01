Bring Home the Headless Horseman With Disney World’s Latest Souvenirs
One of the signature and fan-favorite parts of the Boo-To-You Parade is the very beginning, where The Headless Horseman leads the way. This year, the Headless Horseman hasn’t made his spooky appearance in Disney World as Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party has been replaced with Disney After Hours BOO Bash, and the Boo-To-You Parade is not available for guests to see. The Headless Horseman is set to make an appearance in Disneyland though at Oogie Boogie Bash. But, if you want to snag a view of the Headless Horseman in Disney World and even bring him home, you’ll want to check out some of Disney’s latest merchandise!www.disneyfoodblog.com
