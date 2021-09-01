Cancel
Texas 6-week abortion ban takes effect, with high court mum

By MARK SHERMAN, PAUL J. WEBER, JESSICA GRESKO
dailyjournal.net
 6 days ago

A Texas law banning most abortions in the state took effect at midnight, but the Supreme Court has yet to act on an emergency appeal to put the law on hold. If allowed to remain in force, the law would be the most far-reaching restriction on abortion rights in the United States since the high court’s landmark Roe v. Wade decision legalized abortion across the country in 1973.

