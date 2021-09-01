Cancel
Law Enforcement

Grand jury in Elijah McClain investigation indicts officers, medics in 2019 death

By Erik Ortiz
Posted by 
NBC News
NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice and paramedics in suburban Denver will face charges in the case of Elijah McClain, the young Black man who died in 2019 after he was detained and placed in a chokehold by officers, following eight months of a grand jury investigation convened by Colorado's top prosecutor. State Attorney General...

Comments / 19

