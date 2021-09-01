Cancel
Soccer

Men’s Soccer Defeats The Rustlers Of Central Wyoming 2-1 In Home Opener

castlecountryradio.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrice, UT – USU Eastern men’s soccer team welcomed the Rustlers of Central Wyoming to town on Thursday afternoon. Scoring in less than 30 seconds into the second half, off two great passes and a great finish was Josh Maughan. After kicking off our central midfield sent a long ball on a dime to the foot of Parker Huff who then took a couple of touches blasted it across the box. Josh buried the shot to demoralize the Rustlers who was riding high because of an additional player due to a Red Card given in the game.

www.castlecountryradio.com

