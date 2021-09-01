Expanded Treatment Options for Multi-Drug Resistant Infections in Children
In the latest article from SIDP, here is a look at therapy options addressing this emerging clinical challenge. The incidence of multi-drug resistant (MDR) infections in children is increasing.1-2 Fortunately, novel therapeutic options have recently evolved, transforming the treatment of infections due to MDR organisms. However, optimal use of newer antibiotics in children is challenging due to limited pediatric-specific data.www.contagionlive.com
