Expanded Treatment Options for Multi-Drug Resistant Infections in Children

(StatePoint) For lung cancer patients with a certain type of KRAS mutation, a new treatment option is offering new hope. Once considered “undruggable,” KRAS mutations were a thorn in researcher’s sides -- until now. On May 28, 2021, the first KRAS G12C targeted therapy -- Sotorasib -- was approved, opening up another line of therapy for one in 8 non-small cell lung cancer patients who are impacted by this biomarker. Now lung cancer patients who have KRAS G12C, can go on a targeted pill if their cancer grows after they have been on chemotherapy, immunotherapy or a combination.