Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Michael Moore Is “Proud” of Biden Over Afghanistan Withdrawal: “It Never Goes Right, It Never Goes Well”

By Abbey White
Posted by 
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wCZAE_0bjVcO9M00

Michael Moore says he supports President Joe Biden’s decision to stick to the Aug. 31 withdrawal deadline for American troops in Afghanistan despite criticisms around how “crazy it went” at the end.

During a Tuesday night appearance on The Beat with Ari Melber , the Fahrenheit 9/11 director threw his support behind Biden’s decision to end the decades-long war in Afghanistan and the presence of American troops in the country. “I think that I’m so proud of President Biden — who I did not vote for in the Michigan primary; I voted for and I worked for Bernie Sanders — and I have been completely surprised and feeling we’re all blessed to have Joe Biden in the White House in these last months,” Moore said.

Moore expressed that he was not only impressed by what the president has been able to achieve in his first year in office, but in his ability to stand bravely and never walk back “like a politician, and especially a Democratic politician would.”

“They would get afraid of the Republicans in the right-wing,” Moore said. “Democrats [have] such a history of walking things back like this. He wouldn’t walk it back. He just said, ‘No this is wrong. I promised you when I ran for office, I’m pulling those troops out. This war is going on way too long.’ And it’s exactly what he did. A politician kept his word.”

Biden’s decision to move ahead with the August withdrawal, after extending the May 1 deadline originally set by the Trump administration in 2020, has been met with criticisms following several chaotic weeks in the country as Americans, Afghan allies to the U.S. and others have attempted to leave the country following the Taliban’s unexpectedly swift takeover of the government. The disorganization of the exit was punctuated by an Islamic state attack at the Kabul airport — where people had been congregating around the clock in an effort to evacuate — that killed 13 Americans soldiers and more than 100 Afghan civilians.

Moore described the withdrawal as “crazy” but said that most withdrawals and evacuation war efforts have been, before sharing his condolences over the lives lost in the past few weeks.

“You can have the discussion of how crazy it went at the end, but all evacuations — from Dunkirk, before and after — [have],” he said. “I mean, Churchill is considered a hero with Dunkirk. There were 15,000 allied lives lost in trying to evacuate those soldiers off that beach in France at the beginning of World War II. It never goes right, it never goes well.”

Moore has long been vocal about his opposition to the Afghanistan war, openly and publicly rebuking the decision of Congress and then-president George W. Bush’s administration to invade both it and Iraq. He critically tackles it in his 2004 documentary, Fahrenheit 9/11 , along with the wide-ranging political and media support of the war following the Sept. 11 attacks. But when asked how he was feeling after the official withdrawal and end of America’s longest war, the director said there were “no points for being right.”

“If anything, I feel like, what could I have done better 20 years ago or 18 years ago when we invaded Iraq to communicate to the American public that we were making a horrific mistake, that would cost us thousands of American lives and hundreds of thousands of Iraqi and Afghan lives?” he said. “So, there’s no celebration today.”

During the nearly 20-minute MSNBC interview, the award-winning director also reflected on his 2003 Academy Awards speech , during which he was booed by attendees for speaking out against Bush and the Iraq war. After Melber noted that Moore was “shunted off stage” with a music cue and to a mix of boos and applause while accepting the best documentary feature award for Bowling for Columbine , Moore shared that his mic had also been lowered in the midst of giving his comments.

“This was the fifth night of the Iraq War, the Oscars. How could I not say something?” Moore told Melber about why he spoke out. “Especially because this movie was about violence and guns and everything and so I said what I said.”

The director also opened up about studios refusing to work with him following his on-stage comments. “A few days later, the studio that was going to fund and distribute my next film ripped up the contract, and said, ‘We’re not doing anything with you.’ And nobody would do anything,'” Moore stated. “Look at Barbara Lee, the only member of Congress that voted against the Afghanistan war. Every Democrat in the Congress voted for the Afghan war, except her. And I’ve talked to her over the years. It’s a lonely place to be.”

Moore, who plans to stream his 2004 film Fahrenheit 9/11 on his website for free Sept. 10th, said that America’s experience in Afghanistan is yet another lesson that America has learned.

“I think that we need to learn our lessons from the past. We lose these wars because the wars are wrong. There are wars we have fought that we’re right, and we won them,” he said. “But for the last umpteen years — 20, 30, even 40 years — it’s been for the wrong reasons. And I don’t want this to happen anymore. I don’t want to lose any of our young men and women. I don’t want to kill people in other countries who pose no threat to me or you or anybody else, who’ve never attacked us.”

Comments / 2

The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
6K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ari Melber
Person
Barbara Lee
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Bernie Sanders
Person
Michael Moore
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghanistan War#Iraq War#Democratic#Republicans#Democrats#Americans#Taliban#Islamic#Iraqi#Msnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World War II
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
White House
Country
Iraq
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Dem Sen Blumenthal 'furious' over Biden admin delaying Americans trying to leave Afghanistan

Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., is "furious" over the Biden administration delaying flights with Americans trying to escape Afghanistan after President Biden’s botched troop withdrawal. The senator from Connecticut issued a press release on Monday eviscerating the Biden administration for delaying flights out of the Mazar-e Sharif airport in Afghanistan following...
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

Biden & Harris – Doin’ What They’re Told

Added by Greg Albaugh on September 6, 2021. Tags: Canadian Free press, Donald Trump, eugenicist provocateurs, globalist agenda, godless, greedy, pharmaceutical companies, President Joe Biden’, Ray DiLorenzo. By Ray DiLorenzo —Canadian Free Press. Appraising any president and his administration is normally done by academics who hold, decidedly, a liberal and...
U.S. Politicsbleedingheartland.com

The lie wasn't the worst thing Ernst said about Biden, Afghanistan

U.S. Senator Joni Ernst became fodder for fact-checkers last week when she wrongly said of President Joe Biden, “Not once has he expressed empathy and gratitude to the men and women who have put the uniform on and have fought so bravely overseas the last 20 years to keep our homeland safe. And I feel that by not acknowledging his gratitude for them, he’s diminishing their service.”
Presidential Electionleedaily.com

Ron Desantis: Joe Biden Dominates In The Poll Of Possible 2024 Matchups- Know Everything About The Newest Survey

According to a recent national poll, if Ron DeSantis were to run against Joe Biden in 2024, he would have a tough road ahead of him. Biden’s reelection was supported by 48 percent of the 1,200 registered voters polled by Emerson College, while DeSantis was supported by just 36 percent. In a notional noggin with Biden, Florida’s Governor Ron DeSantis did worse than former President Donald Trump. Even though only 395 Republicans and 450 Democrats were polled, Trump won 47 percent to 46 percent.
POTUSTelegraph

White House keeping Kamala Harris from Afghanistan crisis 'to stop contamination'

The White House is deliberately keeping Kamala Harris insulated from the Afghanistan withdrawal debacle to clear her way for a future presidential run, sources have told the Telegraph. The Vice President has been notably low-profile in relation to Afghanistan for the last two weeks, cancelling encounters with journalists and saying...
Presidential Electiontennesseestar.com

Commentary: Biden Surrendered to the Taliban, the GOP Must Not Surrender to Biden

Impeach Biden, court martial the Joint Chiefs of Staff. Only one man lost his job over Afghanistan. Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller challenged Biden’s incompetent and spineless Joint Chiefs of Staff to take responsibility for their dereliction of duty that led directly to the catastrophe in Afghanistan. Taking responsibility meant resigning. Biden’s military men immediately smeared him as mentally ill and forced him out of the Marines.
New York City, NYNew York Post

Dems blamed Trump for COVID deaths but now won’t blame Biden

One of the most morally revolting talking points taken up by Democrats in their effort to deflect attention from President Joe Biden’s deadly incompetence in Afghanistan is to minimize the deaths of 13 troops in Kabul, Afghanistan, by pointing out that more people are dying from COVID-19 every day. First...
U.S. Politicsreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Republicans keep tying Democrat hands on foreign policy

One thing I’ve learned over the years is that those who consume right-wing media appear averse to any sort of individual research, are often misinformed to the same degree and seem proud to publicly display it. This was demonstrated on the Sept. 1 editorial page where cartoonist Michael Ramirez, letter...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Biden's standing among Americans nosedives in wake of rocky Afghanistan exit, COVID surge

As Labor Day marks the traditional close to summer, President Biden's poll numbers are taking a hit. Facing a barrage of bipartisan criticism for weeks over his handling of the turbulent U.S. withdrawal and evacuation from Afghanistan, and with a surge in new COVID cases due to the spread across the country this summer of the highly infectious delta variant, the president’s approval ratings are slipping.
MilitaryWashington Times

Under Biden, media now condemns outspoken soldiers

When Lt. Col. Stuart Scheller, an active-duty Marine, spoke out against the Biden Administration’s botched withdrawal from Afghanistan, media condemnation was swift — a stark difference from the laurels given to Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman, whose criticisms led to Donald Trump’s impeachment. Mr. Vindman wove harrowing tales of a quid-pro-quo...
Presidential ElectionMain Line Media News

Jerry Shenk: Joe Biden, 'victim'

That adage was never more relevant than in the White House, Camp David, his two swanky Delaware properties, or wherever President(ish) Joe Biden is napping today. Joe Biden is a “victim” of a border crisis he created (one assiduously ignored by the vice-president he assigned to “fix” it), of a COVID resurgence his border policies aggravated, of brutal inflation driven by COVID “stimulus” spending excesses, and of his scandalous blunders that took American lives in Afghanistan, abandoned Americans in hostile territory, and will prove catastrophic for multitudes of Afghan men, women and children.
Presidential ElectionWRAL

How Has Joe Biden Become So Unpopular?

President Joe Biden’s job approval rating is on the downslope. As of Friday morning, he was at 45.8% approval and 48.5% disapproval — from a high of 54% approval, 41% disapproval at the end of his first 100 days. There is a laundry list of reasons for this. Not only...

Comments / 0

Community Policy