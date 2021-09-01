Cancel
Letter from Mrs. Rochel Frid, wife of ALS patient; Mekubal Rav Gamliel Rabinowitz: “In this Zchus, you and your family will not get sick” [VIDEO]

thelakewoodscoop.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleElul is a time of reaching out. A time when the King (G-d) is in the field – He is closer and waiting for us to call out to Him. For R’ Dovid and myself, calling out to Hashem is constant. So often we find ourselves in situations which seem insurmountable, lift up our eyes in prayer and miraculously, we get through. Just the fact that so many people have opened their hearts and donated to keep R’ Dovid alive, is a sign that G-d is there and loving. We are never alone.

