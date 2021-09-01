Meet Konatsu Yamasa, the Toronto B-Girl Taking Her Skills Around the World

When it comes to breakdancing, there’s no one doing it quite like Konatsu Yamasa. Originally from Japan but currently settled in Toronto, Yamasa is a b-girl who can never stop moving—literally. As a dancer, she’s constantly pushing herself to learn new tricks and routines when she isn’t busy with her other job as a Japanese teacher. She’s traveled around the world, competing in battles. Not even COVID has slowed her down, as she’s navigated studio closures by training in her living room in anticipation of the upcoming Red Bull BC One Cypher, a dance competition that will feature the top 8 b-boys and b-girls from across Canada. The dancers will compete in Toronto on October 7 for a chance to represent Canada in Poland at the global BC One finals.