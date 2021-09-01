Cancel
Indians' Shane Bieber: Builds up to 36 pitches

 6 days ago

Bieber (shoulder) tossed a 36-pitch, up-and-down bullpen session Friday, Ryan Lewis of the Akron Beacon Journal reports. Much to the chagrin of fantasy managers who have held Bieber since he was shut down in mid-June with a right shoulder strain, Cleveland has been easing the reigning AL Cy Young Award winner along slowly while he recovers from the injury. While the club hasn't mentioned shuttering Bieber for the season, the fact that he has yet to even face hitters two and a half months since being placed on the IL suggests he may be two weeks or more away from being ready for game action. If Bieber does make it back from the IL in 2021, there's a good chance his pitch count in any starts could be more limited than usual.

